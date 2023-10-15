Sabri Yunus Ties The Knot With Angelina Tan: A ‘Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu’ Love Story Comes To Life!”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

In celebrating laughter and love, renowned actor, director, and comedian Sabri Yunus has tied the knot with fellow actress Angelina Tan.

The wedding of Sabri, 62, whose real name is Mohd Sabri Yunus and is popular for his roles as Wan Ismail Golok and Pok Ya Cong Codei, and Angelina, known for her portrayal of Lucy in the sitcom “Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu,” was shared through social media by actor and radio host Issey Fazlisham.

The two heartwarming pictures shared by Issey captured the joyous occasion as he congratulated the newlyweds and expressed his happiness for them.

The wedding ceremony, which took place in Perlis, was officiated by Mufti Perlis, Datuk Dr Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

Laugh Out Loud with ‘Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu

“Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu” is a beloved sitcom that has captured the hearts of Malaysians with its hilarious storyline and relatable characters.

The sitcom revolves around the daily lives of people living in Flat Seri Wangi.

The show’s relatability lies in its portrayal of everyday situations and the interactions between the diverse characters.

Whether it’s humorous misunderstandings, family dynamics, or neighbourhood antics, “Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu” makes audiences laugh while reflecting on aspects of their lives.

The show has had multiple seasons and episodes with many talented actors who bring their unique perspectives and experiences to the characters they portray.

Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu has been praised for its inclusive themes and representation.

The show has gained immense popularity since its debut, becoming a cultural phenomenon in Malaysia.

With its blend of comedy, romance, and memorable characters like Wan Ismail Golok and Lucy, “Pi Mai Pi Mai Tang Tu” has become a favourite among Malaysians of all ages.

