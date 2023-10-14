Somersby Cider Launches Exciting Apple Day Promotion Worth Over RM250,000!

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Somersby, Malaysia’s beloved cider brand, is celebrating Apple Day in a big way this year with a promotion worth over RM250,000!

The promotion offers cider lovers the chance to win eight Vespa Primavera and Touch N’ Go e-wallet credits by purchasing any two units of Somersby cider and uploading the receipt.

The promotion is open to non-Muslims aged 21 and above.

According to Olga Pulyaeva, Marketing Director of Carlsberg Malaysia, Somersby has always encouraged celebrating life’s moments with joyful spontaneity.

They believe that their consumers truly embrace that principle.

This promotion is one of the main reasons they reward consumers with the ultimate expression of freedom, a brand-new Vespa Primavera.

The promotion is part of Somersby’s annual celebration of Apple Day, a festival held on 21 October to celebrate the luscious fruit that brings joy to most.

It is currently underway and approaching its end, prompting cider enthusiasts to act swiftly and participate in the quest for their fortunate apple.

To participate in this thrilling Apple Day celebration and learn more about the promotion, visit Somersby’s official promotion website or follow their Facebook and Instagram pages for interesting updates.

Celebrate responsibly, and remember: if you drink, don’t drive!

