Friendship Over Finances: Netizen Refuses To Lend RM30k To Friend Caught In Investment Scam

A recent incident in Petaling Jaya has highlighted the danger of online investment scams.

Irfan Naushir took to Twitter to tell the story of how his friend became a victim of an investment scam and resorted to borrowing money from him to continue investing.

Despite his friend’s request, Irfan declined to lend him the money and instead advised him against reinvesting, as he was aware of the fraudulent nature of the investment.

He pointed out that his friend risked losing not just the initial investment but also the borrowed money, which could lead to a total loss of RM90,000.

Aduhh mcm mana nak yakinkan kwn aku ni yg dia dah kena scam? Akh dh bgtau jgn bayar lagi RM30k and aku dah refuse utk pinjamkan duit. Don't be denial, you've been scammed.



Jgn dr hilang RM30k, kau risk utk hilang RM90k (scam 30k+resubmit scam 30k+bayar hutang 30k)



I'm sorry bud pic.twitter.com/FUuo4APgnx — Irfan Naushir 🏴 (@irfannaushir) October 6, 2023

Unveiling the Tactics of Online Investment Scammers

According to Irfan’s screenshots on social media, the fraud group behind the scam set up a group leader to pull victims into the investment group and defraud their trust.

The group believed that many accounts were scammers and sent messages to “investors” in the group, saying that the investment input system was wrong, so they needed to “add more money” to cash out.

The scammers in the group pretended to be investors and said funds had already been transferred and then withdrawn to defraud the victim’s trust.

When victims saw that the “investors” around them had withdrawn their cash, they believed it and most likely invested more cash in hopes of getting back the principal of all their investments, but in reality, they only suffered heavy losses.

A Wake-Up Call to Avoid Greed and Do Your Research

After the incident was uploaded to social media, it sparked heated discussions among netizens, with many sharing similar experiences.

Online users have pointed out that several victims have previously raised awareness about such incidents.

Guys 😢

Aku kena scam almost 16k sampai habis duit simpanan aku keluarkan, pinjam cousin pinjam parents almost 8.5k. Aku harap korang semua boleh amik ikhtibar dari aku. Nanti aku free aku buat cerita semua dari A-Z. Skrg ni aku lemah x thu nk buat apa dah 😭 pic.twitter.com/lOBlXuiPDa — Aboi 🇲🇾 🇵🇸 (@aboiii98) March 16, 2022

Some netizens warned against being tempted by greed and falling for such scams, which can make people bankrupt in minutes.

Investors are advised to do their research before investing and to avoid getting greedy and falling for scams that promise quick and easy returns.

It is important for people to be aware of these scams and to take steps to protect themselves and their loved ones.

In case you have been a victim of financial scams, it is recommended to contact your bank’s scam hotline or reach out to the National Scam Response Centre (NSRC) at 997 immediately.

