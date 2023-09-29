Singaporean Lost Over SGD110,000 In A Durian Scam In Johor

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 52-year-old part-time bakery worker in Singapore lost over SGD111,000 (RM380,012) to scammers who siphoned money from her two DBS bank accounts after infecting her Android phone with malware.

The woman, Lie, had chanced upon a Facebook advertisement for an SGD28 (RM96) durian day-tour ticket to Kulai, Johor, from a tour agency called “GD Travel & Tour” on 10 September.

The tour package includes unlimited servings of durians for participants to enjoy.

She was attracted by the offer and contacted the seller on Facebook.

A screenshot of the ad which Lie saw on social media. (Pix: Facebook/Straits Times)

The seller then instructed her through voice messages to download a third-party app called EG Store on her phone to browse the tour offers.

Lie eventually did not buy the tour ticket, but a week later, she noticed she could not log into her internet banking app after multiple attempts.

She realized the scammers had raised her transaction limit and transferred her money from two savings accounts to five different bank accounts.

Lie sought help from her bank, DBS, and made a police report on 18 September.

Investigations are ongoing on Lie’s case, which was reported by Singapore’s Straits Times.

Beware of Third-Party App Scams on the Rise in Malaysia

According to recent reports, third-party app scams are on the rise in Malaysia.

Scammers often use third-party apps to trick victims into downloading malware or giving away their personal information, such as banking details or passwords.

These scams can result in significant financial losses for victims and compromise their personal information and privacy.

Tahu tak, lebih 9,000 kes scam e-dagang telah direkodkan di Malaysia pada tahun 2022? 📈



Shopping online memang best tapi ingat… check dulu profil penjual & hanya beli dari platform atau app yg sah. Jom kita #BangkitBersamaMelawanScammer! pic.twitter.com/CiZhDBsG5n — Bank Negara Malaysia (@BNM_official) September 1, 2023

It is important to be cautious when downloading and using third-party apps, especially from unknown sources.

Always verify the authenticity of any app before downloading it, and be wary of any requests for personal information or payment information.

Additionally, it is advisable to use reputable sources, such as the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, when downloading apps and to read reviews and check ratings before installing any app.

Security Awareness | Scam Kad Kahwin Digital



Ni antara scam terbaru kat Malaysia sekarang ni.



Apa scammer ni buat?



Scammer ni hantar kad kahwin digital dengan extension .apk 🤦🏻‍♀️ kepada mangsa.



Kenapa ni scam? pic.twitter.com/oWAYZFt7cq — Dani | Cybersecurity & Tech (@my_r3in3) June 26, 2023

