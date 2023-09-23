Part-Time Job, Full-Time Scam: Company Manager Loses Over RM1 Million Through WhatsApp

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A company manager lost RM1,100,431 after falling victim to a part-time job scam through WhatsApp.

According to the Chief of Police of Ampang Jaya District, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail, the local victim, aged 52, claimed to have met the suspect through the social media platform in early August.

Initially, the scam syndicate offered the victim a part-time job through the phone and was asked to purchase goods before receiving a substantial commission return.

The victim had previously received a commission of US$100 (RM458) from the syndicate. After that, the victim was deceived by the syndicate’s offer and made payments for the purchase of goods into 14 different bank accounts as directed by the phone scam suspect. Assistant Commissioner Mohd Azam Ismail on the scammer’s tactic.

Mohd Azam added that until now, the victim has not received the promised commission from the syndicate and has suffered losses amounting to RM1,100,431.

Further police investigations found that the syndicate used a phone scam modus operandi, offering part-time jobs through social media platforms that promised commission returns.

The police are investigating the case under Section 420 of the Penal Code, which is an offence of cheating with a maximum prison sentence of 10 years and can be subject to whipping and fines if convicted.

The public is advised to be more cautious before engaging in any uncertain offers on social media by unknown individuals and to verify the validity of any transaction before making any financial transactions into suspicious accounts.

⚠️ Ask-A-Topup scam ⚠️



Di Hari Malaysia scammer sibuk bekerja.



Baru lepas block whatsapp call. Weird accent tak boleh sebut "p", dia sebut darifada. Bukan local.



SMS Maxis bagi TAC masuk berderet. Dia mintak, saya cakap takde pun sms tu.



Jangan reply YES atau NO. Diam je. pic.twitter.com/M4R7iHjCKI — Zed Adam Idris (@zedadam) September 16, 2023

