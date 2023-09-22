Canteen Operator Serves Up Affordable And Nutritious RM2 Meals For Students

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Amid rising commodity prices, particularly rice, eggs, and chicken, a heartwarming story has emerged from Sekolah Pulau Sebang in Malaysia.

The canteen operator at the school has taken it upon themselves to provide students with a nutritious and affordable meal option: fried chicken nasi lemak with cucumber, sambal sauce, and omelette, all for the incredibly low price of RM2.

Despite the challenges posed by increasing costs, this compassionate business owner remains committed to ensuring that students can access healthy food choices instead of eating unhealthy junk food.

The canteen operator, known as Ridzwan Saidin, has revealed that even at the selling price of RM2, they still make a net profit of RM1 per plate.

The cost of a dish is only RM1, so after selling it for RM2, I still have a profit of RM1. This is enough, how much more profit do you want? As school canteen operators, we must be smart and creative when preparing menus so that students don’t get bored eating the same food daily.” Canteen operator, known as Ridzwan Saidin when questioned about their pricing strategy on social media.

The spirit of benevolence and generosity

While some individuals familiar with the business have pointed out that running the school canteen is just a side venture for the owner, and they may have other sources of income that allow them to offer such low prices, the sentiment of kindness and generosity remains unchanged.

This heartwarming act of providing affordable and nutritious meals to students has touched the hearts of many netizens.

Social media platforms have been flooded with praise and appreciation for the canteen operator’s selfless deeds.

Many hope that this inspiring story will serve as an example for other canteen operators and businesses to prioritize the well-being of students and the community above excessive profits.

In a time when rising prices have burdened many households, the actions of this kind-hearted canteen operator serve as a beacon of hope and remind us all of the power of compassion and generosity.

Their dedication to ensuring students have access to healthy meals at an affordable price is truly commendable and sets an example for others to follow.

Abang kantin yang boleh dicontohi.. Yang tak cukup RM2 pun dia bagi ambik, siap ajar pelajar ambik duit baki lagi..👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/31pQ1VKYBb — Jalal Misai (@jllmisai) March 22, 2023

