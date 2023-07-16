Food Fight: Parents, Netizens Cluck Over Pathetic RM2 School Lunches

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

The importance of proper nutrition for children cannot be overstated, as it plays a crucial role in their physical and mental development.

Parents and netizens are urging schools and other institutions to prioritize the health and well-being of children by providing them with high-quality, nutritious meals.

The quality of meals served in primary school canteens in Malaysia has been called into question after a photo of a cheap meal served in a canteen in Tapah went viral on social media.

The photo, widely shared on social media, showed a meal lacking nutritional value and unappealing appearance.

It consists of a small piece of chicken with a small amount of rice and sells for RM2.

The controversy over the quality of meals served in primary school canteens in Malaysia has sparked a debate over the role of parents in ensuring that their children have access to healthy, nutritious meals.

While some have suggested that parents who are dissatisfied with the food sold in the canteen should prepare lunch boxes for their children, others have pointed out that this is not a practical solution for many families.

Many netizens have commented that the issue is not simply one of high or low prices, but rather that the food prepared in the canteen looks unappetizing and lacks nutritional value.

There are also concerns about the lack of variety and options, with many children being served the same meals daily.

The government has been called upon to take action, with some suggesting that regulations be implemented to ensure that schools and other institutions provide healthy and balanced meals.

Daripada nak buat kajian tentang kasut sekolah. Baik hampa buat kajian tentang perkara berikut:



1. Kekurangan buku teks.

2. Kerusi dan meja rosak.

3. Beg sekolah berat.

4. Kantin menjual makanan mahal dan tidak berkhasiat.



Mangkuk hayun punya pengarah! pic.twitter.com/osQ3SqirHa — ⛰️ (@Hfnz9) January 15, 2020

Rice and Gravy Controversy Simmers as Education Ministry Investigates RMT Program

Previously, the Education Ministry ordered an investigation into claims that students were only served plain rice and gravy under the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT).

The RMT program provides subsidized meals to primary school students in Malaysia.

Its price increased to RM3.50 for Peninsular Malaysia and RM4.00 for Sabah and Sarawak late last year.

Despite the price increase of the RMT, which provides subsidized meals to primary school students in Malaysia, the quantity and quality of the food supplied remains the same as before, at a cost of RM2.50.

The size of the chicken also remained the same, and additional side dishes were not provided.

At the same time, RMT meals are served with plain drinking water, not mineral water, Milo or other beverages.

Hopefully, this incident will lead to positive changes in how food is provided to children in Malaysia, ensuring they have access to high-quality, nutritious meals that support their health and well-being.

It is also important to recognize that relying solely on RMT is not a sustainable solution.

Parents must also take responsibility for ensuring that their children have enough money to buy meals, whether through their income or other sources of support.

RM1 for that size ? Kantin sekolah pun dah mahal yaaaa https://t.co/qgpEmSo6kr — Mars (@mariaxlfx) March 21, 2023

