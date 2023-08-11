[Watch] Money Talks: Malaysian’s SGD 4,000 Salary Sparks Controversy

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

A Malaysian working in Singapore has come under fire from netizens for showing off his SGD 4,000 salary.

A netizen Syakir Anuar uploaded a video on social media showing him withdrawing Singaporean dollars from an ATM.

It was his first salary.

He then proceeded to a money changer to convert it to Malaysian Ringgit.

Many have criticized the individual for boasting about his income, stating that it is inappropriate and could provoke negative feelings towards Malaysians working in Singapore.

Some Singaporeans have expressed concern that Malaysians are taking away their job opportunities.

The recent economic downturn and rising unemployment rates in Singapore have added to this sentiment.

As a result, some Singaporeans may feel threatened by foreign workers, including Malaysians.

The grass is always greener on the other side

Despite the challenges, many Malaysians continue to work in Singapore due to better job opportunities and higher salaries.

For example, one Malaysian worker, who wished to remain anonymous, shared that he wakes up at 4 am every day to cross the causeway into Singapore for work.

He explained that the higher salary and better work environment in Singapore make it worth the long commute and hardship.

However, the recent criticism of the Malaysian worker for showing off his salary highlights the tensions between locals and foreign workers in Singapore.

All individuals must be mindful of their actions and words, especially in a sensitive climate where job security concerns them.

The Singaporean government has implemented various measures to address concerns about foreign workers, including tightening restrictions on work visas and encouraging companies to hire locals.

However, more must be done to address the underlying issues and promote greater understanding and cooperation between locals and foreign workers.

There are approximately 300,000 Malaysians who commute daily from Johor to Singapore to work.

