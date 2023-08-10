Malaysian Couple Married Just For The Gram?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Marriage is among the many joys in life as it celebrates love in its purest form. Regardless of where it is performed, the ceremony’s main core serves to fulfill love’s purpose by bringing two individuals together to declare their love and commitment to one another.

It is, however, crucial to be mindful of the process as things can get messy if not done right. A young Malaysian couple’s recent marriage is a testament to this. As reported by Berita Harian, the pair got divorced after just two weeks of tying the knot.

It is not surprising considering that they got married after five days of knowing each other. The couple, named Danny and Nur Azera Fatehah Abdullah, said their vows at Layang-Layang, Johor on July 15.

But after two weeks, Danny confirmed their separation with a post on TikTok, uploading photos and videos of himself with Azera along with the caption “I’m over it” and a sad emoji. His older social media posts with Azera were also deleted.

Danny went further, chatting with Harian Metro about the split, and sharing how the notice was served through WhatsApp.

“I can’t share in detail the reasons why we broke up, but what I can say is that it happened because there was something wrong between us.

“I made the decision myself without talking to my family first and they have been bugging me, especially my mother. I haven’t picked up her calls until today (August 5) because I wasn’t ready to tell her the truth,” he said.

Danny, though, expressed love and gratefulness for their relationship despite it erupting quickly.

“I don’t blame or hold grudges against Azera because I may have made mistakes without realising or wasn’t a good husband to her.

“Although we’re no longer a couple, I hope we can remain as good friends. For now, I haven’t thought of changing my decision but I don’t mind getting back together again in the future,” he commented.

Was this in the name of love or the gram?

Given how everything was penned out, it is difficult for netizens to not question the authenticity of their relationship. In fact, many have accused him of marrying Azera for the sake of producing new content for social media.

One user wrote “Dear husband, even if you want to do marketing, it’s up to you. Don’t miss your prayers.”

Another wrote, “This is just for marketing. It is marketing content. We get it.”

To which, Danny hit back by arguing that he would not have wasted his time and money if his feelings for Azera were not real.

“I know that before our marriage, several netizens said it was merely for ‘content’. Why would I spend money on the wedding and commit my heart if that was the case?” he questioned.

Despite the hurtful comments, Danny says he forgives and thanked those who encouraged and prayed for him and Azera.

As for Azera, the divorce seems to have done more damage to her than to Danny. She has yet to speak her truth but has since posted a video on TikTok, thanking fans for supporting her through this difficult time.

