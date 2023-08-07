Anwar Says Elon Musk Personally Asked For A Meeting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Everyone knows billionaire Elon Musk previously had a virtual meeting with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim for about 25 minutes. The discussion was on the heels of news that Tesla is opening a head office in Selangor.

Anwar revealed that the pair spoke about increasing Musk’s investments in the country, particularly to use his company’s satellite network to improve internet connections in rural areas.

While their discussion was conducted online, the Tesla owner had reportedly wanted to meet Anwar in person.

“(Musk) contacted me and he said he wanted to speak to Prime Minister Anwar and I said yes. He then said I followed your life history and journey,” said Anwar.

“Alhamdulilah someone followed (my life story). When he called he said he wanted to bring Tesla, Starlink, and SpaceX,” added the Pakatan Harapan chairman at the Jelajah Perpaduan Madani Ceremah on Sunday.

“It is for the people. I don’t need a Tesla or Starlink Internet. There is (Internet) in Seri Perdana,” he noted.

Without mentioning names, Anwar took a jab at a former minister, who according to him only managed to meet Musk’s manager, with no investments coming in after the meeting.

This is not the first time a meeting was held between the Malaysian government and Musk.

In May last year, former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob went to Washington and led a powerful trade delegation to persuade Tesla to invest and manufacture its electric cars in Malaysia.

This could very well be what Anwar was alluding to as this was when former International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali met with the personnel from Space-X sister company, Starlink, and toured SpaceX facilities in Los Angeles.

