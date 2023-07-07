Elon Musk Wants To Meet Me For A Discussion, Says Anwar

Subscribe to our Telegram channel or follow us on the Lumi News app for the latest stories and updates.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim is set to meet tech billionaire Elon Musk to discuss the possibilities of the latter increasing his investments in Malaysia.

According to Kosmo, Anwar, who is also the Minister of Finance, said during a meeting session with state civil servants at MBS Hall Seremban that Musk had requested that they meet to discuss the matter in more detail.

According to Anwar, the country’s economy is expected to strengthen with the joint investment expansion involving Musk, who owns Tesla and Twitter.

The country is in need of more new investments to increase its income and reduce its debts which now amount to RM1.5 trillion. There is an utmost pressing need to increase both domestic and foreign direct investments as these can help create more jobs. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

This, he said, was important as without proper investments, the rate of unemployment will increase and in return the economy will suffer.

The meeting between Musk and Anwar is expected to be held next week.

Adding on, Anwar noted that he had also met with Japanese investors last week, who wanted to increase and expand their investments in Malaysia.

A few months ago I went to China and China’s investment in Malaysia was the highest in history, amounting to RM170 billion. Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim

Moreover, as reported by The Edge in March, International Trade and Industry (MITI) Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz pointed out that Tesla’s application to import battery electric vehicles (BEVs) into Malaysia had been approved by his ministry.

He also noted that the presence of Tesla in Malaysia is expected to create skilled and well-paying job opportunities in the BEV sector.

Additionally, Tengku Zafrul had emphasized that it would also encourage the involvement of Malaysian companies in the Tesla ecosystem, both locally and globally.

After Tengku Zafrul’s statement, the electric vehicle (EV) company made it known that they were ready to organize a launch event in Malaysia.

As per the media invitations, the launch event is scheduled to take place at Centre Court, Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, on July 20, 2023.

Meanwhile, several people on Twitter begun tagging Musk asking if it was true he would be meeting with Anwar.

@elonmusk is it true thay you are going to have a meeting with our Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim next week? pic.twitter.com/4LTqHL5uPE — Tukang Royak 🇲🇾🇲🇾 (@TukangRoyak) July 7, 2023

As at press time, Musk has not responded to any.

