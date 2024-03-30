Two Malaysians Travelling By Car From Christchurch To Queenstown Killed In Crash

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Two Malaysian students were killed in a road accident in Wellington, New Zealand.

Confirming the tragedy, Wisma Putra (Foreign Ministry) said five Malaysian students were involved in the accident today at 1.45pm New Zealand time.

The three injured were airlifted to the Christchurch Hospital in the South Island of New Zealand for urgent medical treatment.

PRESS RELEASE: ROAD ACCIDENT INVOLVING FIVE MALAYSIAN STUDENTS IN NEW ZEALAND pic.twitter.com/n2XUBEJUZG — Wisma Putra (@MalaysiaMFA) March 30, 2024

The Foreign Ministry and High Commission of Malaysia expressed their readiness to assist should the next-of-kin decide to repatriate the remains of the deceased Malaysians to Malaysia.

The High Commission of Malaysia in Wellington, with the assistance of the Malaysian community in Christchurch, is providing consular assistance to the victims and next-of-kin to ensure their welfare is well taken care of. Wisma Putra

The Ministry also extended its heartfelt condolences to the next-of-kin of the victims involved in the tragic road accident.

What happened?

News broke on social media earlier today of the accident.

According to the New Zealand police, three people were killed while five injured in the crash on State Highway 8 at Pukaki, involving two cars and a bike.

UPDATE 5PM

Due to a serious crash this afternoon, SH8 remains CLOSED between SH8/SH80 intersection and Braemar Rd.

This closure will in all likelihood be in place well into this evening/night. Consider detouring via the coast. For overnight updates: https://t.co/KGqSfZpsPh ^CS https://t.co/17MpmOVxxF pic.twitter.com/DoUkkeN89B — Waka Kotahi NZTA Canterbury & West Coast (@WakaKotahiCWC) March 30, 2024

The accident happened between Hayman Road and Tekapo Canal Road.

The police said that they were in the early stages of the investigation to determine what caused the accident.

One of the deceased was a motorcyclist while the two others who lost their lives were travelling together in one of the cars. Police district operations and support manager Inspector Craig McKay

Not two hours later, another accident occurred on the same stretch at the intersection of State Highway 8 and Tekapo-Twizel Road, injuring 10 people.

Three-car convoy

In a social media share, the sister of one of the Malaysians said the students were in a convoy of three cars from Christchurch to Queenstown.

Salam semua. Alhamdulillah adik i selamat. Konvoi 3 kereta dari Christchurch ke Queenstown. Adik i kereta yg ke-2. Kereta ke-3 yg terlibat dalam kemalangan.



Tolong doakan kawan adik i yang meninggal. Semoga Allah ampunkan dosa arwah & tempatkan arwah di kalangan orang yg soleh. — Mai (@MaisarahMahmud) March 30, 2024

She said her sister who was in the second car was safe, adding that the two who died were in the third car.

Harian Metro identified the two Malaysians who died as University of Canterbury students Megat Ashman Aqif Megat Irman Jefni and Wan Nur Adlina Alisa.

The injured Malaysians are Nur Firas Wafiyyah from the University of Canterbury, Muhamad Faris Mohd Fairusham from the Victoria University of Wellington and Lya Issable Walton from the University of Canterbury.

PM extends condolences

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim extended his condolences to the families of the Malaysian students involved in the crash.

Salam takziah kepada keluarga dua pelajar Malaysia yang terkorban dalam kemalangan jalan raya di Lake Tekapo, New Zealand.



Saya juga mendoakan tiga lagi pelajar Malaysia yang tercedera dalam insiden ini dikurniakan kesembuhan sesegera mungkin.



Kerajaan Malaysia menerusi… pic.twitter.com/3RHqK18BJw — Anwar Ibrahim (@anwaribrahim) March 30, 2024

