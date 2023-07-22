[Watch] Activist Siti Kasim Not Afraid To Die, Expresses Thanks

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Outspoken lawyer and social activist Siti Zabedah Kasim, or Siti Kasim, has expressed thanks after her close call with an improvised explosive device (IED) in her car.

Siti Kasim said in a Facebook post that she is grateful to the police for investigating the case and well-wishers who gave her words of encouragement.

At the same time, she took note that many also hoped she had perished.

She is undeterred and will continue to fight for what she believes, despite the ill wishes against her which had been going on for some time.

Kau sendiri tak terima pendapat ahli2 agama, nak praise western countries sbb bersikal toleransi, kesian ek lahir2 muslim tp mati kafir, enjoy life after death siti kasim 😂 — farisa (@Ashavic_) March 7, 2023

She also emphasises that she loves her religion and has spoken poorly against it.

Many people uploaded threatening comments, and some want to see me die because they hate me too much and think I am anti-Islam when all of that is a misunderstanding because I am voicing politicians using religion and others. Siti Kasim on being targeted for her standing up to her convictions.

Earlier, Siti Kasim had narrated her encounter in a Facebook live broadcast.

Meanwhile, Brickfields District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the investigation was conducted under Section 7 of the Explosives Act 1957.

So far, the case is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Police Confirm Object Under Siti Kasim’s Car Is In Fact A Bomb

Speculations Arise Over Connection Between Incident and High-Profile Case

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of human rights activists in the country.

While some netizens expressed ill-will against her following the incident, others rallied to her defence.

They are worried about her safety and have asked her to be cautious.

Netizens also speculated that the incident might be related to a high-profile case she was working on.

Siti Kasim is known for advocating for women’s rights, religious freedom, and indigenous rights.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.