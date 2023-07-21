Police Confirm Object Under Siti Kasim’s Car Is In Fact A Bomb

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter or Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

Earlier today at noon, Siti Kasim had the shock of her life when she discovered that a bomb-like object was planted underneath her car.

Police confirm it was a bomb

As reported by The Star, Brickfields OCPD, Asst Comm Amihizam Abdul Shukor, said that two bottles filled with wires were found behind Siti Kasim’s car and they are believed to be improvised explosive devices (IED).

(Credit: Siti Kasim / Facebook)

“We immediately dispatched the Bomb Squad while the Fire and Rescue Department was also on hand to assist after we received the distress call at 12.58 pm.

“The Bomb Squad managed to dispose of both bottles believed to be an IED,” he told reporters at the scene on Friday (July 21).

He then said they will conduct further checks to discover whether the device was active or not and send it to the experts to be analysed.

Thanks to her routine service, Siti Kasim escaped with her life

The 60-year-old activist said that she sent her car to a workshop in Bangsar for service before heading off to Kelantan for the Orang Asli case she was working on.

She dropped her car at her routine workshop and as she headed off for lunch, she received a message from the workshop saying that there was an unidentifiable object latched behind the tyres of her car. They assumed it was a bomb, freshly planted and she called the authorities at 1 pm shortly after.

She also did a live stream of the incident on her Facebook account after she found out about the bomb. She said that they initially thought it was just bottles of trash but were proven wrong after they found that the object was deliberately hooked behind the tyres, hidden from view.

(Credit: Siti Kasim / Facebook)

She said she couldn’t figure out who it was that did this as her dashcam would turn off when her car is off, so she doesn’t have any footage of the culprit as they attached the bomb.

Out of rage and shock, she claimed in the video, that there would only be two groups that would possibly do this to her.

You will not stop me you know. I will keep on saying things that I have always said all this while. I will keep on criticizing, even if u kill me, I will not stop. Siti Kasim, Lawyer and Activist

