Bangsar Nasi Kandar Shop Burned Down In Fiery Blaze

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The talk of the town yesterday (6 February 2024) was a nasi kandar shop in Bangsar that was engulfed in flames.

Videos of the incident flooded social media platforms as the blaze was massive and could be seen from a distance.

Kebakaran di Nasi Kandar Utara Bangsar top view. Pukul 1140am nasib belum lunch hour. Tukang masak melecur. Punca tong gas leaking katanya. pic.twitter.com/gbDgj19dSK — babu_ajah (@_kimmhazz) March 6, 2024

Looks like there's another fire in Bangsar this week pic.twitter.com/WJqmq63bg0 — SitiSharifahS (@SitiSharifahS) March 6, 2024

Weh kedai dekat Bangsar ni meletop. Bergegar tingkap office 💣 pic.twitter.com/P53l8xSkvT — reevessallip (@viloalip) March 6, 2024

According to a few customers who were in the restaurant at the time of the incident, there was a huge explosion before the fire began spreading in the restaurant.

Khalid, 36, one of the customers said that he started to run away from the restaurant as soon as he heard the explosion.

“Just a few mouthfuls of rice, suddenly I heard an explosion, I didn’t think twice and ran out of the restaurant,” Khalid said, as reported by Sinar Harian.

However, a 45-year-old worker sustained 80% injuries on his body. He was rescued by firefighters present on the scene and was sent to the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) for further treatment.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department operation commander Wan Mohamad Shahrir Azizi Wan Said said that the emergency call was received at 11.44am.

The operation involved four fire engines, a water tanker, and an Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit from various stations.

The fire destroyed 70% of the premises and was brought under control by 12.40pm.

The cause and extent of the damage are still under investigation.

The Fire and Rescue Department had successfully prevented the fire from spreading to the nearby electrical substation owned by Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as reported by the NST.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.