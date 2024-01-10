No More Boring Meals! 11 Places To Spice Up Your Family Makan Time

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Anyone who’s tried dining out with energetic little ones knows the struggle is real. Keeping an eye on the kids while trying to enjoy a meal turns parents into culinary ninjas on a mission.

But, worry not, parents! We’ve rounded up a list of kid-approved eateries that promise not only good food but also a haven of play for your pint-sized companions. Get ready for a gastronomic journey that promises both satisfied taste buds and happy, well-entertained kiddos!

Luckbros Kopi, Kota Damansara

Luckbros Kopi Damansara is located right next door to an indoor petting zoo! Stop by with your lil’ ones to see the animals and then head over to this delightful place that serves a great selection of Malaysian and Western food. They even serve Shell Out from 5pm onwards!

Kids menu: Available

Opening Hours: 10am – 10pm, Daily

The Red Beanbag, Mutiara Damansara

Apart from serving up all-day brunch for your midday French toast fix, The Red Beanbag offers a play area for your kids like no other. By Modle.play, the wooden playsets are designed based on the Montessori approach to encourage play exploration and development of fine motor skills. These guys take play very seriously!

Kids menu: Available

Opening Hours: 7am – 10pm, Daily

Antipodean, Bangsar

This well-known café has been a go-to breakfast and brunch spot for locals since 2011. They’ve been in the Top80 Asia list in 2021 and 2022. Not much needs to be said about the quality of their food, and they have a quaint little play area for your kids to stay occupied while you enjoy your meal.

Kids menu: Available

Opening Hours: 7am – 10pm, Daily

Ben’s, The LINC KL

Ben’s has built a loyal customer base over the years they’ve been operating. This homegrown chain of restaurants boasts a wide selection of Asian and Western favourites, and the LINC branch has a cute play kitchen for your lil’ ones to ‘cook’ up a storm!

Kids menu: Available

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm, Daily

Crust, 163 Retail Park

Crust KL is a lovely spot that serves up mouthwatering woodfired sourdough pizzas and burgers. What’s even better, they have a newly revamped play area with floor-to-ceiling windows, giving it a cosy, bright, and airy feel that your kids will love.

Kids menu: Not available

Opening Hours: 11am – 10pm, Daily

Simply Good Food, 1 Mont Kiara

Simply Good Food serves just that – simply good food. Enjoy dining out guilt-free and dive into a wide variety of plant-based, gluten-free, and keto dishes that are good for the whole family! Keep your kids well-fed and entertained here with a designated play area and grab something from the mini organic store before you head home.

Kids menu: Not available

Opening Hours: 10am – 9pm, 10am – 9.30pm (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)

Jungle Gym Cafés

At Jungle Gym, play comes first! Just like its name suggests, Jungle Gym is a playland inspired by the beauty and nature of the jungle. It’s built with the highest international safety standards for parents’ peace of mind. For convenience, they have built-in cafés that offer good food for the whole family.

Kids menu: Not available

Opening Hours: 10am – 7pm, Daily

Marmalade, Bangsar

Regulars at this cosy café tucked in a corner of Bangsar Village II will know that it was one of the first eateries in KL that serve healthy food through delicious, homemade recipes. There’s a good selection of kids meals and a spacious designated play area for your kids to enjoy while waiting for their food to arrive!

Kids menu: Available

Opening Hours: 10am – 9.30pm, Daily

Jam & Kaya Café, PJ

Fancy a swim and some pancakes after? Make your way to Jam & Kaya Café at the PJ Palms Sport Centre. The public pool has a small water slide your kids will love, and the café has a great selection of pasta, cake, and pancakes to enjoy. It’s a great spot to unwind with your kids on weekends!

Kids menu: Not available

Opening Hours: 10am – 6pm on weekdays, 9am – 6pm on weekends, closed on Mondays

P.S. If you do visit the PJ Palms Sport Centre, you can also check out Out Of Africa Restaurant that’s on the same row as Jam & Kaya. They even have a playground!

Wondermilk, PJ

This desert heaven doesn’t need a play area to grab your kids’ attention. The colourful collection of cakes and cupcakes are enough to set little eyes twinkling with joy. With a longstanding reputation of deliciousness spanning 2 decades, they’re definitely able to satisfy every sweet tooth! Oh, and they do have a play area, in case you were wondering.

Kids menu: Available

Opening Hours: 10am – 8pm, 10am – 6pm on Tuesdays

The Midnight Baker Bakery & Café, Mont Kiara

This lovely neighbourhood café is as cosy as it can get! They have a good selection of all-day breakfast food for you to enjoy while keeping your kids entertained with a variety of toys and a wooden playhouse. The outdoor seating is spacious and comfortable enough for lil’ ones to run around safely!

Kids menu: Not available

Opening Hours: 8am – 5pm, Daily

From play areas that spark creativity to menus crafted with both adult and kid palates in mind, these eateries have cracked the code for a harmonious family dining experience so you can say goodbye to mealtime mayhem. After all, good memories are best made over good food, shared laughter, and the joys of watching your kids explore a world of flavours and fun!

