Malaysian Woman Praised For Setting Up Mini Library At Selangor Playground

Not many people go to the libraries these days and it’s also more of a space catered for adults.

Fortunately, a local woman named Aqilah created a small space for children to read and also make friends.

Aqilah set up the mini library on a wagon at a neighbourhood playground in Selangor and shared her excitement on the Facebook group The Librarianologist.

She said it was the second time she set up the mini library and shared that many children enjoyed reading the books.

She also conducted read-aloud sessions for interested young readers to make the experience more engaging.

In the comments, she shared that she started the read-aloud sessions in public with her children.

She usually does read-aloud sessions with her children at home before doing public read-aloud sessions among friends and neighbours.

Image: Qila Mumtaz/Facebook

Netizens loved and praised her initiative to get children to enjoy reading. Her story also caught the attention of the National Library.

They encouraged Aqilah to continue her mini library on a wagon for children in the neighbourhood.

