Woman Allegedly Can’t Get To Hospital Due To Double Parker In Bangsar

Double and triple parkers are a pain, but it’s often unavoidable in a car-centric city with a lack of parking spaces.

A TikTok user Alepdepay shared a woman’s predicament online after her silver Perodua Axia was blocked in by a black Honda City near Wisma Hamid Arshat in Bangsar.

The woman allegedly had to rush to the hospital due to an emergency but was unable to drive her car as she was blocked in.

The woman could not drive to the hospital herself as she was blocked in by the black Honda City, so she left a note for the driver. Image: @alepdepay/TikTok

While the driver had the mind to leave his phone number behind, the woman claimed he did not pick up the call after calling him 80 times.

Left with no other avenues, the poor woman had to call for an e-hailing ride. She also left a note to the double parker to express her anger at his irresponsible actions.

This incident reminds everyone that it’s not good enough to leave a phone number when you double park. It’s important to answer the phone call coming in too!

Many people sympathised with the woman’s plight and shared their encounters with double parkers.

They advised anyone in a similar situation to contact the authorities if the vehicle owner is unreachable.

They believe these irresponsible drivers should face the cost and fines coming their way.

Dia tulis dia call 80kali, patut panggil PDRM atau PBT untuk angkat je kereta itu. 🤬🤬🤬🤬🤬 — Michael Loh (@MichaelLwk) February 16, 2024

Lain kali pggil mjlis je, biar kete dia kena towing pakej byr saman skli. — zarramokhtar 🇲🇾🇵🇸 (@zarramokhtar) February 16, 2024

