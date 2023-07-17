Elderly Man, Step Son Accused Of Raping Teenage Girl In Car 

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest stories and updates.

An elderly man and his stepson have been charged with raping a 15-year-old girl in a car in Kluang, six years ago. The 77-year-old accused and his 21-year-old son, both pleaded not guilty as the charges were read before them at the Muar Sessions Court on 16th July, as reported by Bernama.

Photos of Mohamed Hashim Saidin outside the court room have been going around on social media, with one showing the senior citizen who was in a wheelchair, giving a thumbs up.

Kesian pula tengok pakcik ni, siap tunjuk thumbs up! pic.twitter.com/b4tnnF15kz — OH! MEDIA (@ohtweet) July 17, 2023

According to the charge street, the crime was allegedly first committed by the son, who was working as a courier. The 21-year-old supposedly raped the young girl, who was then a 15-year-old, in Jalan Kinabalu, Kluang at 5:15 pm on 25th May 2017.

An hour later, his father supposedly committed the same act against the same victim in an open area in Kampung Abdul Rahman Yasin, Kluang at 6 pm, in a car.

Both accused were charged with committing the offense under Section 376 (3) of the Penal Code which can be punished with imprisonment of up to 30 years and 10 lashes of the rotan.

The case was handled by Deputy Public Prosecutor, Danial Munir. Father and son were not represented.

The court imposed bail of RM 12,000 on the 21-year-old accused and RM 15,000 on the elderly man with one surety and for them to report to the Kluang Police Station once a month, according to Sinar Harian.

Both however did not post bail.

Judge Abu Bakar Manat set 9 Aug for case mention and submission of documents.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.