Saleswoman Robbed And Assaulted Near Serdang KTM Station

A woman was robbed and assaulted on a pedestrian bridge over the KTM Serdang railway in Seri Kembangan, Malaysia, late Sunday night (14 January).

The victim, a local saleswoman, was attacked by a foreigner on her way home.

Serdang District Police Chief, Assistant Commissioner A A Anbalagan, said the victim filed a police report at approximately 3:05 AM on the same day.

The incident occurred around 12:40 AM when the suspect, armed with a knife, robbed her of her mobile phone and then assaulted her.

Serdang police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) successfully apprehended the suspect at a condominium in Taman Serdang Perdana.

Another suspect, believed to be an accomplice, was arrested in connection with another robbery in the same area on 30 December last year.

Incident Sparks Fear Among Netizens

The victim suffered losses of two mobile phones, a Samsung A03 and an iPhone 11, and sustained injuries to her right hand.

Anbalagan stated that the first suspect, aged 23, and the second suspect, aged 29, both unemployed Pakistani nationals, have confessed to the crimes.

Both suspects have been remanded for seven days for further investigation under Sections 392, 397, and 376 of the Penal Code and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

The police chief urged the public to report similar incidents and provide information on suspicious individuals to the police.

The incident caused anxiety among internet users, with some sharing stories of narrowly avoiding similar situations.

In the past, petty crimes and theft have also been reported near KTM stations.

Many of the incidents involve vehicles being stolen from the station parking ground.

