Rosyam Nor Says Brothels Needed For Foreign Workers To Prevent Rape, Netizens Argue With His Logic

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Local actor and entrepreneur Datuk Rosyam Nor’s recent opinions about prostitution in the country have caused controversy.

Speaking in a podcast Hitam Putih Kehidupan, Rosyam believes that brothels are needed to prevent foreign men from raping.

About three million foreign men are working in our country and they left their wives behind. They are called men. If they don’t get to release, where are they going to do it? They see our daughters walking by and they’ll rape them by mistake. They can reach this level because these things play with the mind. Datuk Rosyam Nor

Rosyam said with brothels around, the foreign men can seek the services there. He added that it was his personal opinion and urged others to judge for themselves, admitting that he might be wrong.

Netizens argued with his reasoning and pointed out that his comments were at odds in a Muslim-majority country. Netizens also found Rosyam’s views about foreign workers discriminatory.

Netizens said rapes still happen in the country although prostitution and illegal brothels have been operating for years. Prostitutes also face the threat of rape.

Netizens argued if brothels could prevent rape, countries, where prostitution is legal or partially legal such as the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, wouldn’t have rape cases.

Meanwhile, prostitution is illegal under Section 372 of the Penal Code. Netizens argued that this law in Malaysia goes against the support for prostitution or running a brothel.

Dari dulu smpai sekarang, rumah pelacuran wujud je kat malaysia ni dan kadar kes rogol membabitkan warga asing pun sentiasa berlaku.



Memberi lampu hijau/ menghalalkan aktiviti penyundalan hanya bawa lebih byk keburukan dari kebaikkan (sebaran penyakit kelamin, keruntuhan… — LaPoca (@LaPoca3) January 8, 2024

Kalau macam tu kenapa di Czech Republic dan Netherland masih ada jenayah rogol? Datuk terlalu menjiwai watak Tailong KL Gengster ni… — Ismail Abinting (@ismailabinting) January 8, 2024

Does he not understand that Rogol is still happening even pusat pelacuran is everywhere. And some cases happened in pusat pelacuran jugak. Sex industry tak selesai kan masalah rogol. In fact, it increases the chances. Pelacur mahal, hence rogol. Pelacur bukan budak, hence rogol. — ZHAN JUAL MINICISKEK (@zhantafa) January 8, 2024

Tapi pelacuran satu kesalahan jenayah di bawah seksyen 372B penal code datuk. Aktiviti persundalan. Mana mungkin nak legalise benda yg terang2 telah disenaraikan sebagai satu kesalahan Datuk? Pandangan Datuk saya hormati tp kena lebih berhati2 dan cakna dgn undang2 semasa. — kikikuku (@manemaunya) January 8, 2024

Jemaah masjid depan rumah aku nie majoritynya bangladesh, pakistan dan myanmar (rohingya). Minority jemaah tempatan. Lepas solat fardu (terutama lepas asar), jemaah bangla buat tazkirah sesama mereka kat ruang belakang solah. Yang ko plak nak buat pusat pelacuran untuk mereka… — Anak Pak Omar 73 (@KarlOmar4) January 8, 2024

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.