Rosyam Nor Says Brothels Needed For Foreign Workers To Prevent Rape, Netizens Argue With His Logic
Rosyam Nor Says Brothels Needed For Foreign Workers To Prevent Rape, Netizens Argue With His Logic

Local actor and entrepreneur Datuk Rosyam Nor believes foreign men need sexual release if not they’ll start raping local women.

January 9, 2024
For illustration purposes

Local actor and entrepreneur Datuk Rosyam Nor’s recent opinions about prostitution in the country have caused controversy.

Speaking in a podcast Hitam Putih Kehidupan, Rosyam believes that brothels are needed to prevent foreign men from raping.

About three million foreign men are working in our country and they left their wives behind. They are called men. If they don’t get to release, where are they going to do it? They see our daughters walking by and they’ll rape them by mistake. They can reach this level because these things play with the mind.

Datuk Rosyam Nor

Rosyam said with brothels around, the foreign men can seek the services there. He added that it was his personal opinion and urged others to judge for themselves, admitting that he might be wrong.

@suhanchannelofficial Rumah pelacuran ni perlu?! 😱 EP 1 [PODCAST HITAM PUTIH KEHIDUPAN MUSIM 3] – PART 2 Full video di Youtube Suhan Channel & Usanita.🙌 #podcast #podcasthitamputihkehidupan #suhanchannel #rosyamnor #usanita ♬ original sound – Podcast Hitam Putih Kehidupan

Netizens argued with his reasoning and pointed out that his comments were at odds in a Muslim-majority country. Netizens also found Rosyam’s views about foreign workers discriminatory.

Netizens said rapes still happen in the country although prostitution and illegal brothels have been operating for years. Prostitutes also face the threat of rape.

Netizens argued if brothels could prevent rape, countries, where prostitution is legal or partially legal such as the Netherlands and the Czech Republic, wouldn’t have rape cases.

Meanwhile, prostitution is illegal under Section 372 of the Penal Code. Netizens argued that this law in Malaysia goes against the support for prostitution or running a brothel.

