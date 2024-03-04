TRP
Now Reading
Ex-Journalist Claims She Hit “50 Malay Men” With Umbrella Because They “Tried To Grope Her Breasts”
TRP
TRP

Ex-Journalist Claims She Hit “50 Malay Men” With Umbrella Because They “Tried To Grope Her Breasts”

Twiter user Christine Hill claimed she hit about 50 Malay men who tried to grope her breasts while walking from Central Market to the Shangri La Hotel in KL.

by
March 4, 2024
For illustration purposes

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (3 March), news of a travel vlog couple from Spain getting assaulted and gang raped in India set Twitter ablaze.

While India is known for its prevalence of rape, a Twitter user Christine Hill claimed Malaysia was the same too.

She claimed she lived in Malaysia on and off for 8 years and was harassed constantly. She claimed her breasts were groped as she walked from Central Market to the Shangri La Hotel.

During that journey, she allegedly whacked about 50 Malay men with her umbrella because they tried to grab her breasts.

Christine claimed she tried to raise the issue with “most senior political leaders” and they allegedly laughed at her. She claimed only white women were the targets of sexual assault.

In her other post, she claimed she was hit by a taxi driver and when she called the police, none of the officers who came to help her could speak English.

She also claimed when she dined at a hotel she was staying in, the staff would come and advise her on what to eat so that she doesn’t get fat.

Screenshot of Christine Hill’s tweets.

Netizens raised several issues

Netizens were suspicious of her claims and asked why she did not lodge a police report if it truly happened.

Some found it unbelievable for Christine to be groped by about 50 men on the busiest streets in the city and it went unnoticed.

A netizen asked whether Christine took the Jalan Raja Chulan or Jalan Ampang route to the hotel. Both roads are the busiest and someone would have noticed if the sexual assault happened. Someone would have heard her hitting people with her umbrella too.

Netizens also pointed out that the walk from Central Market to Shangri La Hotel is quite a distance and no one would attempt walking that stretch under such hot weather. There’s a higher chance for someone to be knocked by a vehicle or get a heatstroke on those roads.

What about Christine’s claim that sexual assault in Malaysia only happens to white women? A netizen said a French woman they interviewed for their assignment felt safe enough to relax and read a book on a bench and no one disturbed her.

Malaysia, like any other country, isn’t exempt from sexual assault cases. In this case, a netizen pointed out the dangers of a white woman’s tears and how people are more likely to take the words of a white woman over others.

The same netizen said no one is denying sexual assault can happen in the city, but Christine’s claim of being molested by about 50 men on her 30-minute walk borders on xenophobia.

Who is she?

A check online revealed that Christine used to work as a freelance journalist around Asia from 1993 to 1999.

Based on her LinkedIn, she worked as the Southeast Asian Correspondent for the South China Morning Post and was the Asia Bureau Chief for a financial magazine.

She also allegedly interviewed the former prime minister of Malaysia during that time. She’s currently working as a College Admissions Advisor at Huckleberry Lane in the United States.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

Get more stories like this to your inbox by signing up for our newsletter.

Tags
TRP

© 2024 The Rakyat Post. All Rights Reserved. Owned by 3rd Wave Media Sdn Bhd