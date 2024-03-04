Ex-Journalist Claims She Hit “50 Malay Men” With Umbrella Because They “Tried To Grope Her Breasts”

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday (3 March), news of a travel vlog couple from Spain getting assaulted and gang raped in India set Twitter ablaze.

While India is known for its prevalence of rape, a Twitter user Christine Hill claimed Malaysia was the same too.

She claimed she lived in Malaysia on and off for 8 years and was harassed constantly. She claimed her breasts were groped as she walked from Central Market to the Shangri La Hotel.

During that journey, she allegedly whacked about 50 Malay men with her umbrella because they tried to grab her breasts.

Christine claimed she tried to raise the issue with “most senior political leaders” and they allegedly laughed at her. She claimed only white women were the targets of sexual assault.

In her other post, she claimed she was hit by a taxi driver and when she called the police, none of the officers who came to help her could speak English.

She also claimed when she dined at a hotel she was staying in, the staff would come and advise her on what to eat so that she doesn’t get fat.

Screenshot of Christine Hill’s tweets.

Netizens raised several issues

Netizens were suspicious of her claims and asked why she did not lodge a police report if it truly happened.

Some found it unbelievable for Christine to be groped by about 50 men on the busiest streets in the city and it went unnoticed.

A netizen asked whether Christine took the Jalan Raja Chulan or Jalan Ampang route to the hotel. Both roads are the busiest and someone would have noticed if the sexual assault happened. Someone would have heard her hitting people with her umbrella too.

Netizens also pointed out that the walk from Central Market to Shangri La Hotel is quite a distance and no one would attempt walking that stretch under such hot weather. There’s a higher chance for someone to be knocked by a vehicle or get a heatstroke on those roads.

What about Christine’s claim that sexual assault in Malaysia only happens to white women? A netizen said a French woman they interviewed for their assignment felt safe enough to relax and read a book on a bench and no one disturbed her.

Malaysia, like any other country, isn’t exempt from sexual assault cases. In this case, a netizen pointed out the dangers of a white woman’s tears and how people are more likely to take the words of a white woman over others.

The same netizen said no one is denying sexual assault can happen in the city, but Christine’s claim of being molested by about 50 men on her 30-minute walk borders on xenophobia.

if that really happened, why didn’t you make ANY police report? Not even 1 police report made? — M (@syhrhsh) March 3, 2024

Nampak naw menipu. Tetengah siang matahari atas kepala apa dia ingat org malaysians ni lapar sangat kot, sampai 50 org nonsense — Amirrul ☃️ (@thirsty_seggs) March 4, 2024

You’re more likely to be run over by motorcyclists or get heat stroke if you try to walk from Central Market to Shangri-la, but hey bring an umbrella just in case you meet 50 Malay men along the way. Believe the victim, but Karen was being condescending. pic.twitter.com/PKXIMnSbIh — MokcikNab 阿利達 (@mokciknab) March 3, 2024

Which route did you take? Jalan Raja Chulan or Jalan Ampang? Which part of these routes were you actually harassed? These are among the busiest areas in KL. Nobody saw that? You didn't make a police report? You didn't make it viral like what you've done now? pic.twitter.com/8FjGv1kSc9 — Lequaint (@Lequaint) March 3, 2024

Can anyone explain to her that normal people never walk in KL from Central Market to Shangri-La? With this weather? No thanks. 🤣 — FH (@fh_maldini) March 3, 2024

50 malay men grabbed your boobs whilst you walked from central market to shangrila? what a bloody liar you are! even if if did happen (which i can safely say it DIDNT) how would you know they were all malays? did they all say ‘maaf cik saya melayu ‘ to identify themselves — tffadzil (@tffadzil) March 3, 2024

Lolz used to do assignments or just doing some shopping from times square to klcc. During phonetics assignment a french woman we interviewed was relaxing while reading a book on a bench, no one disturbed her except for us who really need that coursework marks of course. — f(x)=lim Farid→Fent (@Darkfent) March 3, 2024

When we say white women tears are dangerous, this is what we mean. People are more likely to take her words over ours. No one is denying SA happens in KL – but woman assaulted every 2 mins, 50 only Malay men molesting her in 30 mins walk – that borders on xenophobia. — dumplings (@visithesea) March 4, 2024

Who is she?

A check online revealed that Christine used to work as a freelance journalist around Asia from 1993 to 1999.

Based on her LinkedIn, she worked as the Southeast Asian Correspondent for the South China Morning Post and was the Asia Bureau Chief for a financial magazine.

She also allegedly interviewed the former prime minister of Malaysia during that time. She’s currently working as a College Admissions Advisor at Huckleberry Lane in the United States.

Share your thoughts on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.