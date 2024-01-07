TRP
15YO Boy Arrested For Hitting Friend With Helmet For Refusing To Skip School
The teen suspect forced his friend on the motorcycle and beat him up in a location near Villa Orkid Condominium.

January 7, 2024

A 15-year-old schoolboy was arrested for physically assaulting his 14-year-old schoolmate for refusing to play truant with him.

The suspect forced his schoolmate onto the motorcycle and took him to Jalan Prima Pelangi 7, Bukit Prima Pelangi Segambut Dalam, near Villa Orkid Condominium, and beat him up.

In the viral video, the suspect repeatedly hit his friend in the face and chest with a motorcycle helmet in the bushes nearby. He also hit the victim with a bag of dry leaves.

According to Sentul police chief Assistant Commissioner Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari, the victim’s father lodged a police report about the assault on 5 January around 5.33pm.

The suspect was detained at about 1.20am when his mother turned him in. The case will be investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing injury using a weapon.

The Education Ministry has requested the school to ensure disciplinary action will be taken against those guilty. The ministry said it will not compromise on bullying in educational institutions.

