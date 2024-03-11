[Watch] Impatient Customer Punches Pregnant Cashier In Johor Mall

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A customer in a Johor Baru shopping mall has been criticised for hitting a cashier recently.

In the viral video, a woman wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt could be seen waiting at the counter before punching the cashier. A man, believed to be the woman’s husband, looked on in shock.

Facebook user Zuriani Mahmood claimed to be the cashier and has come forward to explain what transpired that day.

After Zuriani scanned two boxes of chocolates, the customer allegedly decided to change her mind and asked to cancel one of the boxes.

The problem was only the person in charge could do the cancellation and the process requires both boxes to be cancelled first.

Zuriani explained this to the customer and asked her to wait for the person in charge to come and help make the changes.

Unfortunately, the person in charge’s walkie-talkie was malfunctioning and took time to respond.

The customer got fed up after waiting and decided to purchase two boxes of chocolates instead.

Zuriani said that was when the customer started to get angry and used harsh words. Zuriani told the customer not to blame her as she couldn’t do much.

The customer allegedly called her husband to say Zuriani was rude. After taking the receipt, the customer suddenly punched Zuriani in the face in front of others and her family.

Zuriani said the punch left her with swelling under her left eye. She has lodged a police report regarding the incident after that.

I can handle being scolded but resorting to violence? I’ve already given the police pictures and CCTV footage. What did I do to deserve being punched? I won’t forget what you did. I’m pregnant, and you still dare to lay a hand on me.” Zuriani Mahmood

Netizens were shocked by the customer’s behaviour and hoped Zuriani would not withdraw her report. They believe justice must be served.

Jangan tarik report ringan sgt tangn nk naik kt muka org. Bukti ad kn biar beraya dlm lokap — Mr. Abbey (@abbeydesigner0) March 11, 2024

Orang macam ni elok @PDRMsia saja uruskan. Tak apa, repot dah buat, semoga Polis kita selesaikan dengan cara terbaik. Apa apa pun, tindakan baik dari cashier untuk tidak mengeruhkan keadaan. — Shai (@MdShaidik) March 11, 2024

Nanti jangan tarik balik report plak.. orang macam ni kena ajar.sesuka hati je tampar anak orang. depan orang & anak dia pun tengok perangai mak dia tu, kang jadi ikutan tu nanti besar. — NDFTBT_Primalody 💙💛 (@NLCFTBT) March 11, 2024

