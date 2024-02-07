Road Bully Arrested After Beating Up Elderly Man In Puchong Prima For Not Using Turn Signal

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 30 January, a 73-year-old man was driving from Brickfields, Kuala Lumpur, to Putra Perdana, Sepang, to meet a friend but was physically assaulted by a road bully along the way.

While in Puchong Prima, the victim’s car was blocked and he was allegedly pulled out of the car by a male suspect. The man proceeded to beat the victim up for not using the turn signal while driving.

You’re stupid. Can’t even give a signal. The suspect allegedly said to the victim

The victim was allegedly struck in the face, head, and ribs. The victim managed to drive about 1km, reaching a bakery shop in Putra Perdana, Sepang, but was tailed by the suspect.

The suspect once again pulled the victim out of the car, punched the victim in the eye, and kicked him repeatedly.

The victim was left at the scene and presumably, passersby helped to call an ambulance. The victim was sent to Serdang Hospital for treatment.

A medical examination showed that the victim suffered from head swelling, a bruised left eye, a broken left cheekbone, and a broken lower left eye socket.

The victim’s daughter made a plea to find the suspect

The victim’s daughter made a plea on Facebook asking the public for help to find the suspect. She claimed a police report had been made but the suspect went into hiding.

The suspect was finally apprehended on 5 February at 5pm by Sepang police and remanded for four days to help in investigations.

The 25-year-old man was self-employed and had prior records for gang robbery, causing public disturbance, and drug offences. At the time of the assault, the suspect drove a Perodua Axia.

The case is being investigated under Section 325 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing grievous hurt, which carries a maximum imprisonment term of seven years and a fine.

