Sabah Education Dept Calls In Teacher Who Called Autistic Child “Anak Bongkok”

TikTok user Fezan Ray was disappointed to find a school teacher in Tuaran, Sabah, referring to his son as “anak bongkok” (hunchback) in a parent-teacher WhatsApp group.

Fezan’s son Ean was diagnosed with autistic spectrum disorder when he was three and attention deficit hyperactivity at six.

The school teacher allegedly meant to send the messages to her colleagues but accidentally sent them to the parent-teacher group on 4 January 2024.

The messages that were allegedly sent by the teacher to the parent-teacher WhatsApp group. Image: @fezanray/ TikTok

Fezan claimed the teacher expressed her delight that his son would soon leave her class.

She also allegedly implied in the text message that she would “torture” another student in class because the child’s mother has made lots of demands.

Fezan took a screenshot of the text messages and posted a compilation of the images on his TikTok account.

Within 24 hours of posting the video online, the teacher apologised to Fezan and wanted to settle it privately.

Fezan refused and lodged a complaint to the Education Ministry through an online platform on 6 January. He also planned to file a police report against the teacher. It appears that the teacher has also filed a police report against him.

Fezan said his son will remain in the same school because it’s not easy to find another school with a special education curriculum in Sabah.

The Sabah Education Department will be calling in the teacher to explain her remarks about the boy with disabilities.

State Education director Raisin Saidin said students, especially those with special needs, should be treated with utmost care.

Raisin said the department takes the matter seriously and has warned all district education offices, principals, and headmasters to remind teachers not to upload comments about students on any social media platforms that could tarnish the students’ dignity.

