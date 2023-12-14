Selangor MB’s Aide Says Charge At Melaka Court Postponed

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Selangor Menteri Besar’s press secretary, Jay Jay Denis who earlier said he was going to be charged at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court informed that the matter has now been postponed.

The charge was initially supposed to take place today.

“I received information that the charge case against me scheduled for tomorrow morning at the Alor Gajah Court has been postponed,” Jay Jay said on Twitter yesterday.

He also thanked everyone for their support and prayers. He added that he hoped no one would be a “victim like him” again.

Kemaskini: Saya menerima makluman bahawa kes pertuduhan terhadap saya yang dijadualkan pagi esok di Mahkamah Alor Gajah telah ditanggguhkan.



Jay Jay previously said he was going to be charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for a tweet that he posted last year regarding Melaka governor Tun Ali Rustam’s convoy.

In the tweet, he mentioned how the Melaka governor’s convoy allegedly blocked the traffic at the Sprint Highway, allowing the governor’sĺ car to make a U-turn.

