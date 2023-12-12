Selangor MB’s Aide Says Will Be Charged In Melaka Court Over VIP Escort Tweet

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Jay Jay Denis, a press secretary to Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, said he is facing two charges under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 at the Alor Gajah Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

This is in relations to an old tweet he made regarding the Melaka Governor Tun Ali Rustam’s convoy.

Section 505(b) of the Penal Code deals with anyone who makes, publishes, or reports any statement, rumour, or report with intent to cause, or is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public, whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the state or against the public tranquilly.

Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 deals with improper use of network facilities or network service.

He stated that he has informed the investigating officer that he will voluntarily appear in court this Thursday.

Terkini: Salam semua. Setelah lebih setahun, pihak polis maklumkan bahawa saya akan didakwa hari Khamis ini di Mahkamah Alor Gajah, Melaka, berhubung posting saya di Twitter yang merujuk kepada TYT Melaka, Tun Ali Rustam.



Many people who saw this post wished him well and told him to stay strong.

He said the charges against him were due to a Twitter post that he made on the Melaka Governor Tun Ali Rustam’s convoy, where he had said the governor’s convoy was blocking traffic when it made a U-turn on the Sprint Highway.

The post contained a video which was taken allegedly after the governor had dinner with his family at the Sri Ayutthaya Restaurant.

“He even waved to the people who were there,” Jay had said in his tweet.

Just witnessed one of the most bizarre things I've seen in my life.



Kereta bernombor plat VFD1 dengan konvoi kira-kira 8 outrider dan 3 kereta escort halang trafik di Lebuhraya Sprint.



Kemudian buat pusingan-U.



Di Lebuhraya Sprint!



Yang keluar kereta: YDPN Melaka Ali Rustam pic.twitter.com/EtlKvrBWVe — Jay Jay Denis (@jayjaydenis) September 6, 2022

Following this post, he was visited by officers from the Alor Gajah district police after a police report was made against him.

Salam semua.



Saya dikunjungi 3 pegawai dari IPD Alor Gajah dan sedang dibawa ke Melaka berhubung satu laporan polis yang dibuat terhadap saya yang dikatakan berkaitan posting ini.



Dalam perjalanan ke Melaka.



Harapan saya hanya satu. Jalan tak jam. Mohon doa kawan-kawan https://t.co/xF0DIr196m pic.twitter.com/0rHG6QtALG — Jay Jay Denis (@jayjaydenis) October 9, 2022

The accusations against the aide to the Selangor MB join an increasing number of actions taken in the previous few months as a result of political figures, activists, and members of the public voicing opinions deemed unfavourable of the establishment, as reported by Malay Mail.

