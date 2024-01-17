Director And Producer Of “Mentega Terbang” Charged With Intentionally Hurting Religious Feelings Of Others

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The director and producer of “Mentega Terbang” was charged with intentionally hurting the religious feelings of others at the Kuala Lumpur Magistrates’ court today.

Director and scriptwriter Mohd Khairianwar Jailani, 32, and producer Tan Men Kheng, 37, were charged under Section 298 of the Penal Code.

Both were charged separately and pleaded not guilty.

The offence was allegedly committed at a unit in

Diamond Regency, Jalan Semarak Api 2 at 12.34 pm on 26 February 2023.

Khairianwar and Tan were granted RM6,000 and RM6,500 bail with one surety, respectively, and both slapped with a gag order.

The gag orders were deemed necessary by the public prosecutor as the duo commented on the case before the proceedings today and when they were given notices to appear before the court, as reported by NST.

Mentega Terbang

This is a locally made independent movie which was banned by the government due to its content which reflected wrongly on some religious beliefs.

The movie is based on the protagonist, Aishah, a Muslim teenager, and her hunt for her questions on life after death.

Although at first it was streamed on online platforms, it was banned by Putrajaya from screening on 13 September 2023.

The prohibition came into effect on 1 September, in response to the government gazette that included the Film Censorship (Prohibition) Order 2023, which was signed by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Tan and Khairianwar submitted a request to the High Court last month to initiate a legal action against the government for its decision to ban the movie.

The movie was well-received in Indonesia at the 2021 Jogja Asian Film Festival-NETPAC (2021 JAFF).

