[UPDATED]Senior Cop Charged With Murder Of 17YO

Senior police officer Mohd Nazri Abdul Razak was charged with the murder of Muhammad Zaharif Affendi Muhd at the Ipoh Magistrate’s Court this morning under Section 302 of the Penal Code.

No plea was recorded as the case is under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Remention has been set for 7 February next year

The senior cop who is a deputy superintendent was accused of causing the death of the 17-year-old in Taman Jati, district of Kinta on 15 December.

According to Buletin TV3, the charge was read before Magistrate S. Punitha.

Section 302 provides for a punishment of death or imprisonment between 30 and 40 years with not less than 12 strokes of the rotan, upon conviction.

NST reported that Mohd Nazri was represented by lawyer Jacky Loi Yap Loong.

Over the weekend, the victim’s sister Zetty Zamrie pleaded for witnesses to come forward.

Her plea continues today with a new Facebook post, looking for anyone with footage of the incident, either via CCTV cameras or dashcam cameras.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said the Attorney-General’s Chambers’ (AGC) decision to charge the senior police officer with murder proved the police were transparent in their investigation.

As reported by Bernama, he said the AGC’s decision to charge the police officer under 302 was based on “evidence and testimonies obtained from a comprehensive investigation by the investigating officer”.

