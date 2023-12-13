[Watch] Family Of 4 Run Over By Pickup Truck, Suspect Apprehended

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

On 12 December, the driver of a Ford Ranger ran over a family riding on a motorcycle on Besraya highway near the Puchong intersection.

In the dashcam video, the grey pickup truck made a sharp swerve to the left to get into the junction at the last minute and failed to see the motorcycle in the next lane.

Kes langgar sebuah pikap babitkan pasangan suami isteri dan dua anak yang menunggang motosikal .



Seorang daripada kanak-kanak menerima jahitan di kepala, seorang lagi perlu jalani ujian imbasan manakala ibu dan bapa cedera ringgan.



The passengers – a family of four – on the motorcycle tumbled onto the road. The couple, both in their 30s, quickly checked on their children, aged five and seven, after the incident.

Harian Metro reported that the family suffered minor injuries.

The 21-year-old driver allegedly stopped to check on the victims and agreed to take responsibility. Based on a police statement, both sides have lodged their respective reports and the suspect has been apprehended.

The case will be investigated under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless driving.

Anyone with information is advised to call the Tun H.S. Lee traffic police station or 03-2071 9999 to help with investigations.

