[Watch] Proton X50 Avoids Collision, Thanks To Safety Features

There have been many times where accidents have occurred because a motorist refused to follow the rules.

Although it has been expressed many times that this act is DANGEROUS, it seems like it has fallen on deaf ears as it has occurred yet again.

Recently, a video went viral on social media platforms of a black Proton Iswara pulling off a careless stunt by braking in the middle of the road because the driver missed an exit.

A Honda HRV that was behind the car managed to hit the brakes just in time, however, the highlight of the incident was a Proton X50 Flagship which maneuvred quickly to the right and avoided what could have been a terrible collision between three cars.

The passengers in the Proton Iswara motioned for the Honda HRV to reverse in the middle of the road after pulling that dangerous stunt.

The video was shared by TikTok user @easyizzuddin and was later shared by other netizens on Twitter as well.

The TikTok user mentioned that the incident happened on the first day of Hari Raya last year (22 April 2023) along the PLUS Highway in Kedah, near Kuala Muda.

However, according to the user he is sharing it currently as a reminder to everyone.

Proton X50

Pic Credit : Proton

In the video, the driver of the Proton X50 said that it was a close call and the car was inches away from colliding with the Honda HRV.

Fortunately, the car had the AED (Autonomous Emergency Braking), FCW (Forward Collison Warning System), and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) safety features which were activated, giving the driver assistance and warning required to avoid the collision.

The driver most probably fueled by adrenaline at the moment was quick enough to react to danger and steer the car to safety.

These safety features, which are part of most cars in the market today have proven to be quite effective.

Reactions

Many netizens were amazed by the local production of Proton and the safety features of its flagship vehicle.

One netizen shared that the salesperson in Proton pushed him to take the Flagship and at the moment he is grateful that he did so.

However, many were also furious with the action of the driver in the black Proton Iswara.

This incident could be a lesson for everyone to adhere to the rules of the road and also highlights the importance of safety features in vehicles.

