Murder Of Little Zayn Rayyan: What We Know So Far

The death of six-year-old autistic boy Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin has revealed several shocking details beginning with the police changing its classification from sudden death to homicide.

Zayn Rayyan was first reported missing from their home at the Idaman Apartments in Damansara Damai on 5 December (Tuesday) by his mother Ismanira Abdul Manaf, 28.

In the social media poster shared to disseminate information on the missing boy, it was said that he was last seen at 12.10pm that Tuesday.

His body was found at 10pm on 6 December (Wednesday) by a resident who was part of a search party, near a river approximately 200m from the Idaman Apartments.

Yesterday (7 December), police reclassified the case as murder after investigation and post-mortem revealed injuries on Zayn Rayyan’s neck and body.

Providing more updates last night, Bukit Aman Criminal Investigation Department (CID) director Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the autopsy also found defensive wounds on the boy’s body.

He said the cause of death was injuries to the neck, believed to have been caused by strangulation.

“In this context (cause of death), I think it’s appropriate for me to say that the autopsy found defensive wounds (injuries resulting from self-defence),” he said, as reported by NST.

Murdered somewhere else

Police believe that Zayn Rayyan was killed at a different location before his body was dumped near the banks of a stream in Damansara Damai.

This is because, according to Shuhaily, the victim’s body was discovered on the second night of the search operation that was conducted by the authorities with the help of the locals.

The fact that they had already searched the area before the body was found led to this conclusion.

“Based on that, we can surmise that the boy wasn’t killed at the site. He was killed elsewhere, and his body was placed at the scene. Some indicators on this were also offered by the post-mortem examination report,” Shuhaily was quoted as saying.

He added that the time of death was within 48 hours before the body was found.

According to Shuhaily, it is still too early to identify anyone as a suspect, adding that the culprit could be from the area itself.

“For someone to be able to go there, I think the suspect is exposed to the area,” he said.

This is also because the area where the body was found is secluded with minimal pedestrian activity.

The CID director has urged anyone with any information, no matter how small, to come forward and help them solve the case.

He also added that the police will do all they can to find the perpetrator who has committed this heinous crime.

The case is now being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder.

Zayn Rayyan

On Tuesday afternoon, after his mother had picked him up from school, Zayn Rayyan went missing. She discovered he wasn’t with her while she was taking the stairs up to their home in Damansara Damai’s Idaman Apartments.

A massive search and rescue operation was launched, including multi-agencies and local neighbourhood watch.

Zayn Rayyan was laid to rest at the Kota Damansara Muslim Cemetery yesterday evening.

