Cops Confirm Zayn Rayyan Murdered

Zayn Rayyan Abdul Matiin, a young boy with autism reported missing earlier, has been officially declared a murder victim following the discovery of his lifeless body on the night of 7 December.

The confirmation came from Selangor Chief of Police Datuk Hussein Omar Khan after finding criminal elements on the victim’s body, as reported by Kosmo.

He explained that the investigation and post-mortem revealed injuries on Zayn Rayyan’s neck and body, leading to its classification as a murder case.

Prior to today’s post-mortem results, the initial classification for Zayn Rayyan’s death was sudden death (SDR).

He was reported missing since noon on 5 December, and his last known location was when he entered a jungled area near Apartment Idaman, Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya.

