Former Tenant At Neo Damansara Now Homeless But Refuses Help, JMB And Authorities At Wit’s End

The management (JMB) of Neo Damansara condominium is at its wit’s end after a woman continued squatting in the building after she was evicted from her rented unit.

The police, the fire department, and the Social Welfare Department (JKM) were also unable to get the woman the help she needed due to her refusal to receive any aid.

They hope that someone else or other relevant authorities could help the poor woman after sharing her plight publicly.

Here’s what happened to the poor woman in May 2023 onwards

According to a Twitter post that detailed what allegedly happened, the woman was said to have been working as a teacher in a private school before she was let go.

She was renting a unit at Residensi Neo Damansara in Damansara Perdana. But around May 2023, a few months after she was let go from her job, she was living off her savings to buy food through e-hailing apps.

Soon, she couldn’t keep up with the bills and the water and electricity supply to her unit were cut off.

It was alleged that she locked herself in the unit and asked for food and drinks from her neighbours. As the days went by, her situation made the other residents feel uncomfortable.

Since there’s no electricity in her unit, she lives in the dark and only leaves the door open to get a bit of light source in her house at night.

Kami (JMB Neo Damansara) pun dah buntu cara untuk bantu “gelandangan” wanita Cina ini. Boleh bantu panjangkan cerita ini tak?



Seorang wanita berbangsa Cina, Pui Ching, kini hidup sebagai gelandangan dan berkeliaran di Neo Damansara PJ. Wanita ini merupakan bekas guru di sebuah… pic.twitter.com/IJkboGi4EP — Hafiz Hamidun (@hafizhamidun) October 17, 2023

Unfortunately, JKM said the right to evict the woman lies solely on the landlord who was in the United States.

Bukit Lanjan assemblyman Pua Pei Ling has tried to help but also failed to solve the issue.

Sadly, it was said that her family – a mother and three brothers – refused to shoulder the responsibility of care.

She has also refused to move or to seek medical attention at the hospital.

In September 2023, the landlord via an agent had no choice but to evict her and change the keys to the unit after she failed to pay her rent. It was also to prevent further issues that could arise.

Ever since she was forcibly evicted, she has allegedly been roaming and sleeping on the 8th floor of the condo.

She’s still roaming around the area

Come October, she is still roaming around the condo’s vicinity to look for food which has caused residents to feel uneasy. Due to her living conditions, her health has also deteriorated.

According to JKM’s statement, they suspect the woman is undergoing a mental health crisis as she replies incoherently when questioned by JKM officers.

She also refused to apply for benefits and did not want to go to the hospital, citing the hospital couldn’t fit her standards.

However, she would only accept help to return to her alleged husband in Hong Kong.

Since the issue is out of JKM’s expertise, the department’s representatives encourage people to refer the case to the relevant agencies.

Jawapan JKM tentang aduan yang dibuat oleh pihak JMB Neo Damansara. pic.twitter.com/vUmX0LgrLt — Hafiz Hamidun (@hafizhamidun) October 18, 2023

