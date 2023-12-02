27YO Man Dies After Being Run Over By Train At Datuk Keramat LRT Station

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

A 27-year-old man died at the Datuk Keramat Light Transit Rail (LRT) station last night.

The victim was said to have fallen onto the tracks, resulting in him being run over by an oncoming train.

As the tragedy occurred while the LRT was still operating, many commuters were affected by the sudden delay and took to sharing what happened on social media.

Ada orang jatuh atas track lrt Dato keramat.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Ashari Abu Samah said that the auxiliary police reported the incident at 10.56pm Friday night.

“The fire and rescue department attempted to remove the victim but found that he had already died,” he said, as reported by FMT.

Both of the victim’s legs were crushed, and the fire and rescue officers had to seek help from the LRT staff to move the train backwards so the body could be extricated, according to Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department Operations Commander Mohd Fabell Md Yasin.

The Kelana Jaya Line timetable was impacted by the incident, leading to extended waiting times, according to a statement released by Rapid Rail Sdn Bhd (Rapid Rail) last night.

In order to support operations, alternate train services, including support bus services, were activated.

They also said they will assist the authorities in the investigation and apologised for the delays, as reported by Berita Harian.

Meanwhile, anybody with information regarding the incident is advised to get in touch with any local police station, the Wangsa Maju police headquarters at 03-92899222, or the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-21159999 in order to help with the investigation.

With videos and photos flooding the timeline, many pointed out that it wasn’t right for people to share these.

Banyak gila insensitive comments dekat berita lrt dato keramat tu. You should thank god that you never get to experience such hardship. Be kind. — Timon lah (@butnottimon_) December 2, 2023

