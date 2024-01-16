Free Rides For Disabled People With Prasarana’s OKU Smile Pass Starting 1 February

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

People with disabilities (OKU) will get to enjoy free rides on all Prasarana trains and buses in the Klang Valley, Penang, and Kuantan, Pahang, starting 1 February 2024.

The OKU SMILE pass is for all existing Prasarana OKU concession cardholders and new applicants.

Activation and new applications start on 15 January and can be done at any Rapid KL LRT, MRT, monorail, and BRT counters.

The service will also be available at certain bus hub counters such as Pasar Seni, Chow Kit, KLCC, Sri Nilam, Puchong Utama, Pearl Point, Sunway Pyramid, Greenwood and Section 2 Shah Alam.

In Penang, it will be available at the Rapid Penang Headquarters (Lorong Kulit), Weld Quay bus terminal, Komtar, Bukit Jambul, Balik Pulau, Bukit Mertajam, Kompleks Dato Kailan Kepala Batas and Penang Sentral.

Over in Kuantan, it will be available at the Bandar Kuantan bus stop.

To use the pass, cardholders have to ensure they have a minimum of RM5 in their pass.

How to apply for the OKU concession card?

For those who do not have the OKU concession card, they can do so at:

Rapid KL – the Pasar Seni and MRT Conlay hubs

– the Pasar Seni and MRT Conlay hubs Rapid Penang – Rapid Penang headquarters at Lorong Kulit, Weld Quay bus terminal, Komtar, Bukit Jambul, Balik Pulau, Bukit Mertajam, Kompleks Dato Kailan Kepala Batas and Penang Sentral

– Rapid Penang headquarters at Lorong Kulit, Weld Quay bus terminal, Komtar, Bukit Jambul, Balik Pulau, Bukit Mertajam, Kompleks Dato Kailan Kepala Batas and Penang Sentral Rapid Kuantan – Bandar Kuantan bus stop.

Applicants must bring their OKU card issued by the Welfare Department for verification. A RM5 fee will be charged for card issuance and the amount will be credited to the card in a one-time transaction.

People can also apply for the card online at www.myrapid.com.my. For online applications, they are required to upload their MyKad and OKU card details and a passport-sized photo with a blue or white background.

They can then pick up their concession cards at the location they selected.

For applications that are complete with documents, the concession cards will be sent to the chosen location within three working days.

For more information, head over to Rapid KL’s official website or social media platforms [Facebook, Instagram, Twitter]. Users can also call Rapid KL 03-7885 2585; Rapid Penang 04-255 8000 or Rapid Kuantan 09-5663686/019-3858607.

