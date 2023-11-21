Got Caught In The Rain Without An Umbrella? Look For “Payunglah” At Train Stations

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Have you ever got caught outside in the rain without an umbrella because the weather just turned on you?

With Payunglah, a shared umbrella service company, you don’t need to worry much about the rain anymore if you’re near an MRT station.

According to its official website, Payunglah stands can be found in more than 10 MRT stations with over 500 umbrellas available (and more to come).

The umbrellas can also be found at some hotels in the city such as:

The Royale Chulan Damansara

AnCasa Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Furama Bukit Bintang

Royale Chulan The Curve

KIP Hotel Kuala Lumpur

Users get to rent an umbrella for only RM2 per day on the Payunglah app and go about their day. Users can return the umbrella at another Payunglah stand once they are done using it.

Users can also use the Payunglah app or website to locate available umbrellas and unlock an umbrella from the stand. The app is where your rentals and payments for the umbrellas are tracked.

Some people welcomed the umbrella-sharing service since it consistently rained in the evenings lately.

While the service is a good idea, as always, Malaysians cannot have nice things. Netizens pointed out right away that people here would abuse the umbrellas and the system.

They also gave previous examples such as the bicycle and scooter rental services and how the people misused the service.

Meanwhile, another netizen pointed out that is exactly how Payunglah would profit. With Malaysians’ likelihood of stealing or inability to return things that were not theirs, Payunglah would make money from all the uncollected deposits.

Hopefully, Malaysian society will mature and use services like Payunglah with consideration for others.

