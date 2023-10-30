[Watch] Did Malaysia’s Badminton “Super Fan” Chant “Are You Sleeping” At French Open?

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ardent badminton fan Darence Chan has been accused of harassing Malaysian national shuttler Ng Tze Yong at the French Open in Rennes, France.

In a viral video, a male spectator could be heard singing “Are you sleeping?” repeatedly while Ng played against China’s Li Shi Feng.

The voice is believed to belong to Darence, who once said he dreamed of becoming a badminton journalist.

Siapa si bodoh yang kurang ajar sangat chant macam tu masa Ng Tze Yong tengah main?? Kalau aku memang rabak dah muka kau kena hempuk dengan raket 😒 pic.twitter.com/NbZtn0kocs — ALAN (@IniAlalalannn) October 30, 2023

Ng advanced to the semi-finals on Saturday after receiving a walkover from world champion Thailand’s Kunvalut Vitidsarn in the quarter-finals on Friday.

However, he couldn’t capitalise on the advantage and lost to Li in straight games 21-17, 21-13.

Netizens criticised Darence for being rude and disruptive at the French Open. Some have implored him to stop his behaviour at badminton matches.

Meanwhile, on his social media accounts, Darence posted a supportive message for Ng. In an Instagram post, Darence implied the French Open is his final away trip this year.

Despite being disappointed with Ng’s results, Darence said he has full confidence that Ng will get his first World Tour title by the end of the year.

Over on Twitter, he criticised the French Open organisers for allegedly kicking fans out after each session.

He suggested the organisers provide special wristbands for ticket holders so they have the right to stay in the stadium during the intervals.

(A thread)



Why do the organisers of the French Open kick out the fans during each session? Their claims is for “security” reasons, but I think that this is bullsh*t in my opinion because there are so many ways around it, and by forcing people outside with no shelter…. — Darence Chan (@DarenceChan) October 28, 2023

Who is Darence Chan?

Darence Chan Wei Hoong first caught widespread attention for singing “Saya Anak Malaysia” from the sidelines during Tan Kian Meng/ Tan Wee Kiong’s match at the All England Open Badminton Championship in March 2022.

He received praises for being unashamed to sing loudly and proudly cheering for Malaysia’s national shuttles.

He also sent national shuttler Lee Zii Jia a heart-warming letter and a Manchester United club magazine to encourage Lee to bounce back from his performance at the All England Open.

In the letter, he also claimed that the typical local journalist is negative and he wanted to challenge the convention and write the positive side of stories.

