[Watch] Ed Sheeran Plays Badminton With Peng Soon, It Was 3 Against 1

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Grammy Award winner Ed Sheeran had the opportunity to discover our city and culture while he was in Kuala Lumpur for his +-=÷× (Mathematics) Tour on 24 February.

In his Instagram video, Sheeran tried out batik painting and chatted with some locals who were Ipswich Town fans, an English football club the singer sponsors.

He also stopped by a florist to get a bouquet to thank one of his crew members for flying around the globe with him.

Sheeran even experienced his first traditional razor shave at a local barber, citing it was the cleanest shave he ever had.

However, what surprised everyone was seeing Sheeran playing badminton with 2016 Rio Olympics silver medallist Chan Peng Soon, who is also the founder of CPS Badminton Academy.

Since Peng Soon was a pro, Sheeran teamed up with local influencers JinnyBoy and Joseph to even the playing field.

Peng Soon said when he got called up, he thought it was a nice way to promote the sport and the country.

He said it was a great experience as Sheeran was a nice guy and they played badminton for an hour.

They also exchanged jerseys; he gave the singer his CPS Badminton Academy jersey while Sheeran gave him one of his favourite Ipswich Town, jerseys.

After an exciting game, JinnyBoy and Joseph introduced Sheeran and his team to the art of yee sang (lou sang).

Fans loved watching their music idol experience the city and culture and were glad Sheeran had a great time. They wished he would return to Malaysia next time.

International fans also enjoyed getting a glimpse of Malaysian culture through the singer’s eyes.

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.