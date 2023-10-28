Disabled Girl Eerah Proves Determination Is Key

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson once said that success is achieved through consistency.

“Success isn’t always about ‘greatness’. It’s about consistency. Consistent hard work gains success. Greatness will come.”

Success isn't always about 'greatness". It's about consistency. Consistent hard work gains success. Greatness will come.. — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) June 8, 2012

This Malaysian girl is a fine example of that.

Jaheerah Nadzri, 29, who is also known as Eerah has become a sensational hit on TikTok with a following of 546,500.

Eerah who has learning disability now runs her own burger stall known as Eerah Burger in Kota Warisan, Sepang.

The video of her flipping burgers has garnered a whopping 13.9 million views on TikTok.

Many were in awe of her determination despite her disabilities.

Lepas tengok video Eerah burger tu, aku terfikir macam mana lah budak budak bodoh yang sihat tubuh badan, boleh mengemis jadi NPC. Malu nya lah jadi manusia.



Ada rezeki ke Sepang nak try lah burger dia. — Syakir (@tg_syakir) August 24, 2023

It actually teared me up — いちご (@mikanichigo32) January 19, 2023

Keep going Adik! 💞 — Kopi Wrap (@KopiWrap) January 18, 2023

Eerah’s Honey Cornflakes

Prior to operating her burger stall, Eerah made headlines last year when she got into the Raya cookies business by making her mother’s Honey Cornflakes, selling 300 jars.

Even though it has been eight years since her mother passed away, she still misses the times they spent together. Her late mother taught her a lot, including how to make honey cornflakes and cakes every year before Raya.

When asked about her mother, Eerah said that she still misses her, as reported by Bernama.

Father’s unconditional love and support

In many of her TikTok videos, her father is always seen by her side, supporting her and the business.

Eerah seems to have a special place in her father’s heart as she is the only daughter in her family and the youngest among four siblings.

Her father, Nadzri Abd Majid, 66, said that because he was more aware of his daughter’s aptitude than anybody else, he pushed her to work alone.

He said he will always be there for his daughter as she needs constant care and help.

However, he wishes that one day she would be able to take care of herself and be an independent woman.

“If I am no longer here, I hope she will find a husband who can take care of her. If she can earn an income, own a house, I’ll be relieved,” he said as reported by Sinar Harian.

Nadzri also stated that he has asked his other children to keep an eye on Eerah when he is no longer around.

Nevertheless, Eerah is the embodiment of hard work and she is an inspiration to many.

