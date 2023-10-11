You Can Now Voice Your Opinion About The GEG Bill On MySejahtera

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Health Ministry has launched a survey to gather public feedback on the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Bill 2023, also known as the Generational End Game (GEG) bill.

Malaysians can share their thoughts with Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa via a survey on the MySejahtera app.

The survey titled “Dr Zaliha would like to know your views on Generational Endgame” is open to all Malaysians and it’s accessible on the app after updating on Google Play store for Android and the Apple App Store for iOS. The survey will be on the main page of the MySejahtera app. You can’t miss it.

The survey covers a range of topics, including the public’s views on the health risks of smoking, the GEG provision, and the Control of Tobacco Products for Public Health Bill 2023.

The bill is an initiative to ban the sales of tobacco and smoking products to anyone born on 1 January 2007 onwards. It’s to protect a generation of Malaysians from nicotine addiction and the harmful effects of smoking products such as smoking-related deaths.

Zaliha said the GEG would not affect existing smokers or vapers.

I encourage all Malaysians to take a few minutes to complete the survey. Everyone needs to play a role and support the government’s efforts in presenting this bill and the GEG provision by voicing their rights through this survey as well as the available media channels. Health Minister Dr Zaliha Mustafa

The GEG is one of the provisions of the Control of Tobacco Products for Public Health Bill 2023 that is being finalised.

The existing controls under the Control of Tobacco Products Regulations (CTPR) 2004 only regulate tobacco-based smoking products.

Opinions regarding the GEG Bill so far

While the GEG bill is largely seen as a move in the right direction for the nation, opinions still vary regarding the law’s feasibility and enforcement.

A lack of enforcement might push desperate smokers to seek illicit cigarettes which can be more harmful, rendering the efforts to push the GEG bill through pointless.

Another example of our poor enforcement is the failure to enforce our non-smoking zones effectively until today.

There were also concerns that the bill could infringe on people’s freedoms and civil liberties if not implemented carefully and thoughtfully.

Instead of a hard ban, experts have called for a softer approach with a focus on Tobacco Harm Reduction (THR) strategies. THR strategies have seen a high success rate in countries like Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand.

