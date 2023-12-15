Health Ministry Says Investigating Claim Of Smoking Inside Putrajaya Restaurant

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

One thing that was mentioned a lot on social media since Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad returned to head the Health Ministry is how focus will once again be on smoking in public places.

During his previous stint as minister, new guidelines were introduced and eateries saw a total and complete smoking ban, even for the al fresco dining area.

Smokers would have to go at least 3 metres away from any outdoor food establishment before lighting up. Smoking indoors saw a total and complete ban as well.

While the ban remains intact, many have observed that enforcement is not as strict as when it was first introduced.

People have been spotted smoking inside restaurants and many took to sharing photos and clips of these alleged incidents.

Most recently, a controversial individual Salim Iskandar who is known to be pro-opposition was allegedly caught on camera smoking inside the Nasi Lemak Royale Kedah restaurant in Putrajaya.

According to Twitter user @adzman86, the premises owner was also present at the time. In his tweet, he tagged the Ministry of Health and Dr Dzulkefly.

Kesalahan merokok di premis menjual makanan dilakukan pemilik akaun @Salim_Iskandar di Restoran Nasi Lemak Royale Kedah Putrajaya. Pemilik premis turut ada bersama. Mohon tindakan tegas @DrDzul , @KKMPutrajaya , @SIPKKM . pic.twitter.com/V47TpTP2I2 — Adzman Kamaruddin (@adzman86) December 14, 2023

In a reply this morning, the ministry said the matter has been forwarded to the Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya Health Department for investigation.

Untuk makluman, kes ini telah dipanjangkan ke Jabatan Kesihatan Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur dan Putrajaya (JKWPKLP) untuk siasatan lanjut.



Terima kasih, kerana membawa perkara ini ke perhatian KKM. https://t.co/PJtzTCvG0E — KKMalaysia🇲🇾🩺❤️ (@KKMPutrajaya) December 15, 2023

In an unrelated development, Salim on his Twitter yesterday told his handful of followers that he had been arrested and taken to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters.

Saya telah ditahan polis dan kini sedang dibawa ke Balai Polis Dang Wangi. Teruskan perjuangan rakyat Malaysia! — Salim Iskandar (@Salim_Iskandar) December 14, 2023

It is believed that a remand order will be applied this morning.

Sinar Harian reported that Salim’s lawyer Rafique Rashid said the arrest was to facilitate investigation into a tweet regarding a Statutory Declaration (SD) concerning Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

