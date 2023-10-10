Malaysians Forced To Work As Macau Scam Callers By “Red Dragon” Rescued In Peru

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

News of Malaysians getting trapped by scam syndicates to do their bidding is not uncommon these days.

Often, these reported syndicates operate out of Malaysia’s neighbouring countries like Thailand, Myanmar, Laos, and Cambodia.

The Malaysian victims were reeled in with the promises of lucrative salaries and forced to work as scam callers and defraud others.

If the victims refused to work, they would be subjected to horrors ranging from physical abuse to sexual abuse.

Not all the victims were able to be rescued, and shockingly a rare few might not even want to return home.

Now, a report by The Guardian revealed that some Malaysians were trapped by a human trafficking syndicate all the way in Peru.

The Peruvian police rescued 43 Malaysians – 26 women and 17 men – who fell victim to a human trafficking syndicate and were forced to participate in telecommunication fraud.

Trafficked victims are often lured on social networks with the promise of lucrative jobs and salaries abroad. Image for illustration purposes. Image: TRP File.

How were the Malaysians rescued?

The victims were found when Peruvian police raided a house in La Molina in the capital Lima on 7 October. The police arrested six Taiwanese and two Peruvians.

The police managed to launch an operation when two women escaped and alerted the authorities.

More than $10,000 (RM47,329) and dozens of mobile phones and bank cards were seized from the house.

The victims were forced to participate in the “Macau scam” that plagues countries like Malaysia and Taiwan.

They were forced to make calls and demand money while impersonating banks, police, or justice officials.

It was revealed that the victims were lured by posts on social networks promising casino jobs in Peru’s capital. They were taken to Amsterdam before being taken to Peru in September.

Once in Peru, members of a Taiwanese crime group known as Red Dragon kept victims’ passports and cut them off from communicating with relatives.

Representatives from Malaysia’s foreign ministry had visited the victims and found them in good health.

The ministry said the victims will be repatriated back to Malaysia once they have undergone an investigation process.

Meanwhile, any Malaysians requiring consular assistance in Peru are advised to reach out to the Malaysian embassy in Lima.

READ MORE: From Hope To Horror: Sickly Woman Falls For Job Scam, Ends Up In Myanmar

READ MORE: Woman Beaten With Hot Iron, Raped And Held Captive For 37 Days In Job Scam

READ MORE: 24 Malaysians Who Fell For Job Scams In Cambodia Have Safely Returned Home

Bukit Aman to track the mastermind behind syndicate

The Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said Bukit Aman’s CID’s Anti-Trafficking in Persons and Anti-Smuggling of Migrants (Atipsom) division (D3) would record victims’ statements once they’re back in Malaysia.

The police aim to track down the syndicate responsible, including identifying and detaining the recruiters.

Razarudin believes it’s the first incident involving Malaysians being duped for work for scam syndicates in South America as it usually happens in Southeast Asian countries.

Share your thoughts with us via TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or Threads.