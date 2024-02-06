Raghad Kurdi Uploads “Evidence” & Pens Open Letter Asking For Accusations To Stop

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Yesterday, word spread about former Sarawak governor, Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud, 88, being “kidnapped” from Normah Hospital by his wife, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib.

Taib’s immediate family members were allegedly kept in the dark and barred from visiting him in his home in Demak Jaya.

Taib’s brother, Datuk Mohammad Tufail Mahmud, said the family will hold Raghad “fully accountable and responsible” for anything that happens to Taib.

None of my siblings nor any of my brother’s real children know of his current whereabouts and the current condition of his health. In light of the above, my brother’s medical condition and the doctor’s police report, my family and I are gravely concerned about his health and safety. Datuk Mohammad Tufail Mahmud

Pictures of Raghad Kurdi Taib packing up things into boxes and suitcases also made the rounds online. It’s not confirmed when the pictures were taken. Image: TRP File

Raghad insists rumours were not true and uploads evidence

Raghad had tried to stifle the rumours yesterday by uploading a copy of a nurse’s note on her Instagram Story as evidence that she did not forcibly remove her husband from the ICU against the doctor’s advice.

Some of the legible phrases include:

Mentions of a blood test and blood pressure readings.

A butler tells the nurse “Toh Puan wants to bring the patient home.”

Screenshot of Raghad Kurdi Taib’s IG Story Screenshot of Raghad Kurdi Taib’s IG Story

Netizens chuckled because they could not read the nurse’s handwriting so the evidence Raghad thought she had did nothing to dispel rumours. It led to more questions and some netizens said a more authoritative source would be a doctor’s note.

As it has been reported, a doctor lodged a police report concerning Raghad removing Taib Mahmud from the hospital without alerting the ICU staff on duty.

The police are investigating the case under Section 336 of the Penal Code.

Mr. suhardi (butler)verbally said ? Want to bring patient home. Request to inform Dr Tan S.K. Bla bla bla awaiting for discharge. — Baru breakup dengan Fb. (@htmkmrlzmn) February 5, 2024

Perkataan last ‘okaybye’ ke? — A_M_S (@ams1610) February 5, 2024

Raghad also sent an open letter to the media

Fast forward to today, Raghad sent an open letter to the media pleading with the public to stop all accusations and negative assumptions against her.

She said she was aware of the accusations against her and added that her only focus now is to take care of her husband.

She appealed to everyone not to believe the rumours that she forcibly took Taib out of the hospital.

She added despite being a foreigner, she is now a Malaysian and will always be one.

Raghad was also pictured packing up items at home into numerous boxes and suitcases. While it’s not confirmed when these pictures were taken, it gave rise to rumours that she was considering leaving Demak Jaya.

In her open letter, she reiterated that she would not leave Malaysia.

I will not leave the country and will continue with my charity works for all Sarawakians as soon as Tun Taib regains his health. With this, I hope everyone will come together and continue to pray for Tun Taib. Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib said in the open letter.

