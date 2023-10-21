Holiday From Hell: Husband Kidnaps Wife After She Refused A Staycay In Kelantan

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Ordinarily, a surprise holiday by a loved one is welcomed. Everyone needs a break, after all. However, what this woman’s husband did to her was unforgivable.

A woman was kidnapped by her husband after she refused to register their marriage and go on holiday with him to Kelantan. According to the police statement, she is the man’s third wife.

On Thursday (12 October), the 38-year-old woman was approached by two unknown men at an apartment in Jalan Ampang.

The men claimed her husband was waiting for her at the staircase. When she met him, she was asked to enter the car and was driven against her will to Kelantan.

She was brought to a homestay in Pasir Puteh and kept locked up throughout the stay. She managed to escape on 13 October when her husband was asleep.

The police arrested two men in Taman Ampang on 19 October. The first suspect is the woman’s 39-year-old husband, a tahfiz (religious school) manager. He has a record of past offences. The second individual is a 30-year-old tahfiz school assistant.

Both suspects will be remanded until 24 October. The case is being investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping.

