[Watch] 6 Sabah Kids Rescued After Carjacker Apprehended By Cops & Public

A man who stole a car in Ranau, Sabah, accidentally kidnapped 6 schoolchildren as well.

Fortunately, the police and members of the public managed to stop the stolen Proton Persona and apprehend the man.

Based on a video shared online, members of the public and the police dragged and pinned the suspect down on the ground. Children’s cries could also be heard in the video.

In another clip, two school girls escaped from the car’s backseat while the group of men dealt with the suspect.

According to Kosmo, the suspect hijacked the car in front of a convenience store near Kampung Pinousuk, Kundasang, around 5pm on 31 October 2023. The suspect did not plan to kidnap children.

Ranau police chief Superintendent Simiun Lomudin said it wasn’t a kidnapping but a carjacking.

However, the case will still be investigated under Section 365 of the Penal Code for kidnapping since the suspect did try to run away with the children in the Proton Persona.

The case is also investigated under Section 379A of the Penal Code for stealing a car.

Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the police to help with the investigation.

