Go-Getter Muhaini Mahmud Fondly Remembered By Loved Ones

Muhaini Mahmud, the co-founder and director of communications and engagement at Kiddocare, Malaysia’s on-demand caregiving platform, is a staunch advocate of empowering women and parents through technology.

Muhaini, or Mui as she was more affectionately known as, had an extensive background in business; putting the skills to good use to ensure Kiddocare’s success with co-founder Nadira Yusoff.

In September 2023, Kiddocare managed to close its Pre-Series A round, successfully acquiring investments from various investors led by Artem Ventures, with participation from Gobi Partners, MSW Ventures Asia Fund X and ScaleUp Malaysia.

Muhaini is also an avid sportsperson and took part in the Selangor Duathlon 2023, where she won third place in the 45 years and above women’s sprint.

Unfortunately, her storied life came to an end at age 44 in hospital on Sunday, 8 October, after being rescued from a near-drowning incident in Langkawi.

Muhaini participated in the Iron Man 2023 event and experienced difficulty during the swimming leg.

She collapsed and drowned, and was rushed to the Sultanah Maliha Hospital on Saturday, 7 October. She was treated in the intensive care unit before she was declared brain dead.

For those who would like to pay final respects, they can do so at Masjid UTM Jalan Semarak starting from 9am on Monday, 9 October.

Muhaini will be laid to rest at Tanah Perkuburan Jalan Ampang in Kuala Lumpur after Zohor.

Friends and family poured in tributes upon news of her demise

Kiddocare wrote on Facebook that Muhaini played an indispensable role in shaping the company from its inception and inspired people who worked with her.

The company shared that Muhaini had an extraordinary gift of connecting with people and she led with courage.

Datuk Nurulhidayah, the daughter of Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, also wrote that Muhaini was a good friend who never failed to wish her Happy Birthday every year.

Unfortunately, she would not hear from her friend on her birthday this year which is in two weeks. Nurulhidayah also pointed out that they were supposed to celebrate 45 years of their “hot” achievements over a meal.

