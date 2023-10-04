TMJ Shares Harrowing Experience As Family Escapes Bangkok Mall Shooting

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

The Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and his family managed to escape a deadly shooting when they were at a hotel near Bangkok’s Siam Paragon Mall.

Tunku Ismail said the family were sitting in the hotel lobby when the shooting began in the mall and it caused people to run into the hotel for safety.

The family’s team rushed them to the safety of the hotel basement. The whole time, the Johor prince said he could only think of the number of shooters, the weapons used, and how the situation could unfold.

During the distressing period, he and his wife tried to calm their children as they waited for the car to get them out.

Tunku Ismail and his security team stood in front of the children as a security barrier in case anything happened.

Orang ramai menjerit dan berlari masuk ke dalam hotel dari pusat membeli-belah apabila penembak mula melepaskan tembakan. Ia sangat bising dan terdapat begitu banyak jeritan. Kami semua sedang duduk di lobi hotel ketika itu.



— HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) October 3, 2023

They were safely transported to the Singaporean embassy instead of the Malaysian embassy as the former was closer.

Now we’re here safe in the Embassy. I called the Malaysian PM and our Defence Minister to inform them what was happening. The Malaysian Ambassador is also with us. The Crown Prince of Johor Tunku Ismail Ibrahim

Tunku Ismail lamented for missing the JDT game but was glad that his family and team were safe.

He said it was the worst experience he had ever gone through, mentioning that two people died in the mall shooting.

Fortunately, Tunku Ismail tweeted to say everyone safely landed in Johor at 3.30am today (4 October).

Landed in Johor. Home sweet home. Alhamdulillah 🤲🏻💙♥️ — HRH Crown Prince of Johor (@HRHJohorII) October 3, 2023

Teen suspect apprehended

According to reports, a 14-year-old suspect has been apprehended for discharging a firearm inside the mall.

The suspect was cornered and apprehended near the Siam Kempinski Hotel at 5.10pm. The suspect allegedly laid down his weapon and surrendered without a struggle.

The incident killed at least three individuals and injured four others. A 34-year-old Chinese woman died at the scene while a Myanmar national, who worked in the department store, died at the hospital.

The injured victims comprised one Laotian, one Chinese national, and a few Thai nationals. All have sought medical treatment at a hospital.

Malaysia’s ambassador to Thailand, Datuk Jojie Samuel, said no Malaysians were involved in the shooting and the embassy is monitoring the situation closely.

Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin offered condolences to the families of the victims.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Kanchana Patarachoke said the ministry is coordinating with embassies involved to offer support and assistance to affected families.

