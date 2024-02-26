8 Popular Thai Restaurants That Still Serve Up Delicious & Authentic Flavours

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter, or Telegram and WhatsApp channels for the latest stories and updates.

Whet your appetite with delicious Thai food and relish the flavours as a treat to yourself!

Some of these Thai restaurants have been in the business for a long time and have garnered loyal customers over the years, so you’re in for a good meal in any of the establishments on this list.

1. Restoran Dapur Jiran Kampung Baru [Halal]

Restoran Dapur Jiran has a new branch in Kampung Baru. The restaurant still serves all the favourites you love such as seafood Pad Thai, Thai prawn cake, seafood tom yam, and mango sticky rice. They also serve some fusion dishes such as spaghetti green chicken. In addition, the restaurant offers the usual breakfast sets such as kaya butter bread with eggs, mee hoon, and nasi lemak.

Address: No 36. Jalan Raja Alang, Kampung Baru, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Operating hours: Daily 8am to 11pm

Contact number: +60 13-803 6305

Social media: Facebook | Instagram | TikTok

2. Baan Thai 2 Seafood & Thai Cuisine [Non-halal]

Experience the essence of Thai culture through authentic dishes at Baan Thai. Since 2016, Baan Thai has been serving excellent Thai food and was proudly awarded the THAI SELECT certificate, endorsed by the Royal Thai government. Aside from the usual a la carte, there have Thai BBQ serving up delicious servings of chicken, pork, river prawns, crabs, and oysters.

Address: Lot PT 15288a, Jalan Kuchai Lama, 58200 Kuala Lumpur, Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Daily 1pm-4.30am

Contact number: +60 18-315 3323

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

3. Nong & Jimmy Thai BBQ Seafood [Pork-free]

Nong & Jimmy Thai BBQ Seafood was established in 1994 and has been serving delicious Thai food for a long time. Its signature item is still the Freshly Charcoal Grilled Crabs that are smoked to perfection. The crabs can also be cooked with black pepper, salted, or with Thai-style curry powder for that extra oomph.

Address: Lot 27363, Batu 5, Jalan Cahaya 1, Taman Cahaya, 68000 Kuala Lumpur.

Operating hours: Daily 11am to 11pm

Contact number: +6 0 10-293 4996

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

Email: nongjimmy24@gmail.com

4. Malai Thai Cuisine [Pork-free]

If you plan to treat yourself to fine dining, Malai Thai Cuisine is highly recommended. Malai Thai Cuisine was awarded the Michelin Guide Award 2024 and the Thai Select Award so the flavours are as authentic as possible.

The mostly Thai team of chefs serves up a traditional Thai menu with modern twists. The must-have dishes include tom yum soup and gaeng keaw waan (green curry). The menu is pork-free and alcohol is served here. Vegetarian food options are available as well.

Address: Ground Floor, Menara Ample West, 6, Jalan P. Ramlee, Kuala Lumpur, 50250 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Daily 12pm to 10pm

Contact number: 019 – 202 6118 (Whatsapp)

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

5. Rama V Thai Cuisine [Non-halal]

Rama V Thai Cuisine is another fantastic Thai fine casual dining spot in the city. The restaurant blends authentic and modern Thai dishes that will satisfy both your palate and eyes.

It’s recommended to start with chor ladda, a range of flower-shaped dumplings stuffed with sweet radish and peanuts, and papaya salad. The signature dishes include steamed seabass in manow sauce, tom yam, and Thai BBQ Australian beef with green curry sauce.

Address: 5 Jalan U Thant, 55000 Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Daily 12pm to 3pm, 6pm to 10pm

Contact number: +60 11-7258 6110 (Whatsapp)

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

6. Napa Thai Cuisine [Non-halal]

Napa Thai Cuisine is playful in its experiments with Thai flavours. The restaurant has some unique offerings such as its pan-fried squid eggs with coriander sauce and ant egg salad with crispy acacia.

Other must-try dishes include crispy seafood herb and omelette, beef cheek and tongue in northern hang le curry, and 84-hour marinated duck breast, pan-seared in red curry with pineapples, lychee, and Thai basil.

Address: 27, 29, Jalan Sri Hartamas 7, Taman Sri Hartamas, 50480 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours:

Lunch: 12pm to 3pm

Dinner: 6pm to 10.30pm

Contact number: +60 17-655 6170 (Whatsapp)

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

7. Thai Luck Thai Cuisine [Halal]

Customers said the food at Thai Luck Thai Cuisine is delicious and friendly on the pocket. One of the dishes to try is tom yam mama noodles, a rendition of Thailand’s favourite instant noodle that’s served with fish paste fuchuk, soft-boiled egg, and mushrooms. Customers can choose to top the noodles with either homemade chicken balls or jumbo river prawns.

Address: 7-0-11, Jalan 3/109f, Danau Business Centre, Taman Desa, Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours: Daily 11am to 10pm

Contact number: +60 14-626 3935

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

8. Baan 26 [Pork-free]

Baan 26 stands out because they serve Mieng Kam, a type of DIY appetizer that can’t be found in other Thai restaurants. The popular dishes include steamed fish with lime and chillies, Thai basil leaf minced chicken, Thai-style stir-fried brinjal with basil leaf, Thai mango salad with crispy catfish, and red tom yum with prawn and oyster mushroom. The restaurant also serves a range of refreshing drinks and cocktails to help customers cool down from the heat!

Address: No 26, Jalan Changkat Bukit Bintang, Bukit Bintang, 50200 Kuala Lumpur, Wilayah Persekutuan Kuala Lumpur

Operating hours:

Sunday to Thursday: 12pm to 2am

Friday and Saturday: 12pm to 3am

Contact number: +6 0 19-222 0026

Social media: Facebook | Instagram

Save our IG post below so you don’t forget!

Share your thoughts with us on TRP’s Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.